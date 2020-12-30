#VACCINEWATCHPH
Baguio City to buy freezers for pilot testing of official vaccination program
This photo from the Baguio City Facebook page shows city hall.
Baguio City Facebook page
Artemio Dumlao (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 3:37pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City is headed to buying freezers that will help in preserving the vaccines that will be made available by the national government for pilot testing to some 20 to 30% of the city’s population.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the local government is currently verifying the volume of vaccines that could be stored by the freezers so that the city will be able to purchase enough for the vaccines that will arrive in the country and turned over for the pilot testing.

He said that the city will procure freezers capable of storing COVID-19 vaccines at fro -8°C to -2°C and similar freezers that can maintain temperatures of from -80°C to -40°C for vaccines that require storage at lower temperatures.

Baguio City, Magalong said, has been included as one of the pilot sites for the conduct of the vaccinations once the vaccines are available. 

The mayor bared that the city's counterpart commitment is providing storage facilities.

Magalong emphasized that COVID-19 cases in the city remain manageable as they are decreasing trend over in past weeks.

BAGUIO CITY COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS










