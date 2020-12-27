185 kids held for breaking curfew in Northern Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Despite a government ban on minors being outdoors to curb the spread of COVID-19, 185 of them were apprehended for violating curfew in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela on Christmas Day.

According to the Northern Police District (NPD), 108 of the minors were caught in Navotas from 5 a.m. on Dec. 25 to 5 a.m. yesterday. Many of them were seen walking and playing along Road 10’s southbound lane on Dec. 25.

Mayor Toby Tiangco reminded residents to observe health protocols. As of Dec. 25, the city has 5,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 58 still active.

Police apprehended 63 children in Malabon, eight teens in Caloocan and six in Valenzuela.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) earlier warned that its police officers would be strict with enforcing the ban on outdoor activities for minors, particularly during the holiday season.

These activities include caroling, parties and mall visits even if their parents accompanied them, said NCRPO acting chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

Mayors in Metro Manila previously agreed that only persons aged 18 to 65 would be allowed outdoors while the region is under general community quarantine until the end of the year.

They also settled on prohibiting minors from going out of their houses for fear of them becoming COVID-19 “super spreaders.”

While the rest of Metro Manila’s mayors decided to set curfew from midnight to 3 a.m., Navotas stuck to its 24-hour curfew.