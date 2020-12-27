#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Quiapo to hold novena ahead of Black Nazarene feast
The novena masses will be held every 2:15 p.m. beginning on Dec. 31, the church said on its official Twitter account @quiapochurch.
Miguel De Guzman
Quiapo to hold novena ahead of Black Nazarene feast
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - December 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least nine Catholic bishops will preside over a nine-day novena that will start next week in preparation for the feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9, 2021, the Quiapo Church said yesterday.

The novena masses will be held every 2:15 p.m. beginning on Dec. 31, the church said on its official Twitter account @quiapochurch.

The masses will be presided by Iba Bishop Bartolome Santos on Dec. 31, Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco on Jan. 1, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa on Jan. 2, Caloocan Bishop Pablo David on Jan. 3, Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani Jr. on Jan. 4, Pasig Bishop Mylo Vergara on Jan. 5, San Pablo Bishop Buenaventura Famadico on Jan. 6, Imus Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista of Imus on Jan. 7 and Antipolo Auxiliary Bishop Nolly Buco on Jan. 8.

The Quiapo Church said Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo will preside over the celebration of the 415th year of the traslacion at 4 a.m. on Jan. 9.

The church said the term traslacion covers the observance of the feast day and not just the procession featuring the image.

The church’s parochial vicar, Fr. Douglas Badong, previously said they will not suspend the traditional celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene next year, but the procession will not push through.

Badong said that the suspension of the procession is in compliance with a resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that prohibits mass gatherings.

QUIAPO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Man kills own kids in Taguig
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A man surrendered to police in Taguig City after killing his two children yesterday, a day after his wife’s death...
Nation
fbfb
BARMM's 'Dream Road' expected to be completed in 2021
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Stakeholders are expecting the completion in 2021 of the “Dream Road” from Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur...
Nation
fbfb
Troops thwart Sultan Kudarat CPP anniversary event
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Seven were killed as soldiers foiled an attempt by hundreds of guerillas to commemorate in Palimbang town Saturday the 52nd...
Nation
fbfb
28 more cops get COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The number of Philippine National Police members who contracted COVID-19 reached 8,821 yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
12 Quezon City barangay personnel axed for Christmas party
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Several personnel of Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City were removed from their posts after they held a Christmas party...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
185 kids held for breaking curfew in Northern Metro Manila
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Despite a government ban on minors being outdoors to curb the spread of COVID-19, 185 of them were apprehended for violating...
Nation
fbfb
Public warned vs seeking passport appointments from third parties
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs has warned the public against seeking passport appointment assistance from third party groups,...
Nation
fbfb
Man shoots 3 neighbors for beating up nephew
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbors in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City fires: 1 dead, 10 families homeless
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A man died and 10 families were left homeless in two fires in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
2 die from COVID-19 in women’s prison
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Two persons from the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City have died of COVID-19 while 131 others were infected since March, Mayor Carmelita Abalos said on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with