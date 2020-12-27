Quiapo to hold novena ahead of Black Nazarene feast

MANILA, Philippines — At least nine Catholic bishops will preside over a nine-day novena that will start next week in preparation for the feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9, 2021, the Quiapo Church said yesterday.

The novena masses will be held every 2:15 p.m. beginning on Dec. 31, the church said on its official Twitter account @quiapochurch.

The masses will be presided by Iba Bishop Bartolome Santos on Dec. 31, Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco on Jan. 1, Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa on Jan. 2, Caloocan Bishop Pablo David on Jan. 3, Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani Jr. on Jan. 4, Pasig Bishop Mylo Vergara on Jan. 5, San Pablo Bishop Buenaventura Famadico on Jan. 6, Imus Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista of Imus on Jan. 7 and Antipolo Auxiliary Bishop Nolly Buco on Jan. 8.

The Quiapo Church said Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo will preside over the celebration of the 415th year of the traslacion at 4 a.m. on Jan. 9.

The church said the term traslacion covers the observance of the feast day and not just the procession featuring the image.

The church’s parochial vicar, Fr. Douglas Badong, previously said they will not suspend the traditional celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene next year, but the procession will not push through.

Badong said that the suspension of the procession is in compliance with a resolution of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases that prohibits mass gatherings.