Public warned vs seeking passport appointments from third parties

Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - December 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has warned the public against seeking passport appointment assistance from third party groups, such as from Facebook and other social media chat groups.

The DFA said it has received reports from applicants who booked their passport appointment with assistance from unknown individuals online and ended up paying more than what the DFA collects for passport issuances.

They also received tampered application forms or incorrect instructions, such as pursuing an appointment different from the actual schedule and site.

“Applications that were made through a third party will be accepted for processing only after the appointment and the identity of the applicant has been verified, and processing will only be done at the consular office where the appointment was made,” the DFA said.

“The public is reminded that passport appointments can be booked directly through https://passport.gov.ph, and applicants are strongly advised to use their own email address and mobile number to ensure that they receive the correct information on their appointment schedule and receive the application packet to be presented during the appointment,” it added.

The DFA said those who are doubtful of appointments made by third parties may verify their schedule through its appointment hotline at 8234-3488.

While passport appointment slots may be limited due to reduced numbers allowed in consular offices, the agency said applicants with urgent travel may email an appointment request to the nearest consular office.

The DFA earlier reminded applicants who will pursue passport appointments in consular offices outside their province of residence to verify and comply with health protocols and entry requirements of the province or city where the office is located.               

