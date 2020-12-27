Man shoots 3 neighbors for beating up nephew

MANILA, Philippines — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbors in Quezon City on Friday.

Carlito Revillame was apprehended by police officers of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 6 during a follow-up operation at the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) at around 11 a.m.

QCPD chief Brig. Gen. Danilo Macerin said yesterday that Revillame was checking on his nephew, who was confined at the EAMC after he was reportedly beaten up by neighbors at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

Gilplicio Costona, Romnick Andor and Jessie Boy Aguas were in the middle of a drinking binge when they allegedly assaulted Revillame’s nephew for unknown reasons.

When Revillame’s nephew informed him of the incident, the suspect confronted the victims.

According to Macerin, Revillame shot the victims with a handgun of unknown caliber in retaliation.

The victims were rushed to the EAMC for treatment while Revillame fled from the scene on foot. He was arrested when he returned to the hospital.

Police are reading charges of frustrated murder against Revillame.

1 dead, 1 hurt in Taguig, Navotas attacks

Meanwhile, one man was killed while another was hurt in separate assault incidents in Taguig and Navotas on Friday.

Edwin Smith dela Cruz, 51, allegedly used a crowbar to beat up his younger brother, Marvin, 29, in their house in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig at around 10 a.m., police said.

The incident started with a confrontation between Dela Cruz and his partner. The suspect then rushed to his brother’s room and hit him on the nape. Marvin was declared dead at the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital.

Police said Dela Cruz may have been jealous of Marvin’s closeness to the former’s partner.

In Navotas, Kim Policris Marasigan, 26, reportedly stabbed his neighbor, Ariel Garcia Cabral, 27, in Barangay Tanza 1 at around 5 p.m., police said.

The incident started when Marasigan’s father tried to pacify Cabral and his partner as they were arguing. Cabral then beat up Marasigan’s father.

Police said Marasigan stabbed the back of Cabral’s head three times. Cabral survived the attack.

Dela Cruz and Marasigan were arrested and are facing charges of murder and frustrated murder, respectively. – Ghio Ong