Quezon City fires: 1 dead, 10 families homeless

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — A man died and 10 families were left homeless in two fires in Quezon City yesterday.

Alberto Tabuno was trapped when a fire broke out on the second floor of his house in Barangay Bagbag at around 2:54 p.m, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The fire spread to an adjacent house and reached first alarm before it was put out at around 3:31 p.m. Probers said the cause of the fire, which destroyed P100,000 worth of property and left two families homeless, has not been determined.

In Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, eight families were displaced after a fire hit a two-story building at around 11:08 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, which reached first alarm and was put out at around 11:50 a.m. The estimated cost of property damage was placed at P20,000.

Arson probers said the fire, the cause of which is still undetermined, started in a room on the first floor occupied by the family of Marcial Abelia.