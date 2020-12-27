#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Quezon City fires: 1 dead, 10 families homeless
Alberto Tabuno was trapped when a fire broke out on the second floor of his house in Barangay Bagbag at around 2:54 p.m, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.
Miguel de Guzman
Quezon City fires: 1 dead, 10 families homeless
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 27, 2020 - 12:00am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — A man died and 10 families were left homeless in two fires in Quezon City yesterday.

Alberto Tabuno was trapped when a fire broke out on the second floor of his house in Barangay Bagbag at around 2:54 p.m, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The fire spread to an adjacent house and reached first alarm before it was put out at around 3:31 p.m. Probers said the cause of the fire, which destroyed P100,000 worth of property and left two families homeless, has not been determined.

In Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, eight families were displaced after a fire hit a two-story building at around 11:08 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, which reached first alarm and was put out at around 11:50 a.m. The estimated cost of property damage was placed at P20,000.

Arson probers said the fire, the cause of which is still undetermined, started in a room on the first floor occupied by the family of Marcial Abelia.               

MAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Man kills own kids in Taguig
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A man surrendered to police in Taguig City after killing his two children yesterday, a day after his wife’s death...
Nation
fbfb
BARMM's 'Dream Road' expected to be completed in 2021
By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Stakeholders are expecting the completion in 2021 of the “Dream Road” from Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur...
Nation
fbfb
Troops thwart Sultan Kudarat CPP anniversary event
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Seven were killed as soldiers foiled an attempt by hundreds of guerillas to commemorate in Palimbang town Saturday the 52nd...
Nation
fbfb
28 more cops get COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The number of Philippine National Police members who contracted COVID-19 reached 8,821 yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
12 Quezon City barangay personnel axed for Christmas party
By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Several personnel of Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City were removed from their posts after they held a Christmas party...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
2 die from COVID-19 in women’s prison
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Two persons from the Correctional Institute for Women in Mandaluyong City have died of COVID-19 while 131 others were infected since March, Mayor Carmelita Abalos said on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
2 sued in failed condo takeover
By Jose Rodel Clapano | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Two residents of a condominium are facing charges after they allegedly tried to take over the office of the firm managing the building in Mandaluyong City.
Nation
fbfb
32 Reds surrender as CPP marks anniversary
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Thirty-two New People’s Army rebels in Agusan del Norte surrendered yesterday as the Communist Party of the Philippines marked its 52nd anniversary.
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB opens more Mindanao bus routes
By Romina Cabrera | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Three more bus routes in Mindanao will be opened today.
Nation
fbfb
NBP inmates allowed ‘controlled’ holiday visits
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Corrections has allowed “controlled” visitations in the New Bilibid Prison for the holidays.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with