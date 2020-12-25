#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Abu Sayyaf member involved in kidnapping of 21 tourists surrenders in Tawi-Tawi
Satellite image shows Bongao in Tawi-Tawi.
Google Maps
Abu Sayyaf member involved in kidnapping of 21 tourists surrenders in Tawi-Tawi
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 2:09pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Abu Sayyaf member, who was involved in the kidnapping of 21 tourists from Malaysia 20 years ago, surrendered voluntarily to the marines in Tawi-Tawi, a senior military commander said Friday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said Barri Lakibol, also known for his aliases  "Barley Badeng", "Otoh Itom" and "Robin", 44, a native of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, yielded Wednesday afternoon with his M14 rifle to the Marine Battalion Landing Team 12 (MBLT) headquarters in Barangay Nalil in the same town.

Vinluan said the surrender of Lakibol was only made public Friday as he was placed under tactical debriefing for information that may lead to his other companions.

“Based on our records, Lakibol was involved in the kidnapping of 21 hostages including European nationals and other foreigners at Sipadan Island in April 2000,” Vinluan said.

It will be recalled that Lakibol was then 24 years old when the Abu Sayyaf group led by Ghalib Andang, alias "Commander Robot", seized the 21 tourists, including 10 European and Middle East tourists, nine Malaysian and two Filipinos resort workers in April 2000 from Sipadan dive resort in Sabah and brought the captives in Sulu in exchange for hefty ransom in dollars.

According to Vinluan, Lakibol claimed that the Abu Sayyaf group of Commander Robot was also behind the kidnapping of evangelist Wilde Almeda of Jesus Miracle Crusade and 12 other members when they attempted to conduct pray-over on the victims and negotiate for the safe release of the victims.

The victims were freed in batches during the five-month of captivity in the jungle of Sulu following payment of ransom, except for Filipino dive instructor Roland Ullah who was set free three years later.

Lt. Col. Henry Espinosa, commanding officer of MBLT 12, said Lakibol revealed that he was recruited by Commander Robot as a member of the Abu Sayyaf Kidnap-for-ransom group (KFRG) sometime in January 2000.

“He identified himself as an ASG-KFRG member who was recruited by Sulu-based senior leader Galib Andang,” Espinosa added.

During the debriefing, Lakibol claimed he left the group in 2006 due to the intensified offensives launched by the military which resulted in the neutralization of prominent personalities, including Andang, Mujib Susukan, Nadzmie Saabtullah, alias "Global" in Sulu.

Col. Arturo Rojas, commander of the Joint Task Force Taw-Tawi (JTFT), said Lakibol will be turned over to the local government unit of Bongao to assess for his possible enrollment into the government’s reintegration program.

“We are looking forward to more enemy surrenders and we encourage them to do so as it is best that they peacefully return to the mainstream society rather than engage in gunfights," according to Rojas.

Vinluan directed the security forces in southern Philippines to intensify the focused military operation to prevent the Abu Sayyaf group and its foreign-based cohorts from launching terror attacks during the holidays. 

ABU SAYYAF GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Driver caught with P34 million shabu
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
A Grab driver was arrested yesterday for alleged possession of P34.68 million worth of shabu during an anti-narcotics operation...
Nation
fbfb
Bus, van operations to Baguio resume after Christmas
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Provincial buses and UV express vans will be allowed to resume operations in this city after Christmas.
Nation
fbfb
SC fines judge in Baguio parking spat
By Artemio Dumlao | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A judge who figured in a parking controversy in this city last year has been ordered to pay a fine of P11,000.
Nation
fbfb
SC fines judge who sent subpoena to Baguio City traffic enforcers over ticket
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Largo claimed that the time he spent in retrieving his license plate caused delays in the hearings and processes of the cases...
Nation
fbfb
Slain CA justice left handwritten note
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Slain Court of Appeals justice Normandie Pizarro left a handwritten note in his hotel room before he went missing, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Rainy Christmas in Visayas, Mindanao
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A low-pressure area may develop in southern Mindanao over the weekend, the state weather bureau said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
140 Pasig students to get computers
By Neil Jayson Servallos | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 140 students in Pasig will receive free computer tablets from the city government after being waitlisted in the distribution of learning gadgets.
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte: Follow health protocols
By Janvic Mateo | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Metro Manila in the past days, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte yesterday appealed to residents to follow health protocols during the Christmas season.
Nation
fbfb
QCPD gives free rides to commuters
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City Police District is providing free rides to commuters in the city during the Yuletide season.
Nation
fbfb
Eastern Visayas COVID-19 cases spike
By Miriam Desacada | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Eastern Visayas recorded 258 coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest recorded in a day, the Department of Health regional office reported.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with