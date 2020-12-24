#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
323 more cops positive for COVID-19
The figure represents about 3.22 percent of the 10,008 PNP personnel stationed at the main police camp.
STAR/File
323 more cops positive for COVID-19
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 323 members of the Philippine National Police assigned at the PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City have contracted COVID-19.

The figure represents about 3.22 percent of the 10,008 PNP personnel stationed at the main police camp.

PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said only 45 of the patients are still recuperating in hospitals and quarantine facilities. Three have died of the disease.

The virus has infected 8,735 PNP members since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March. The number of deaths stood at 27.

To contain COVID-19, the PNP has launched a massive testing, prioritizing its troops in Metro Manila and other areas with higher infection rate.

At least 76,141 PNP members have been tested or about a third of the 221,000-strong police force, Eleazar said.

On Monday, the PNP received 15,000 face shields from the Office of the United Defenders for Democracy and Sovereignty (UDDS).

“We would like to thank the UDDS for the donation, which would be used by our medical frontliners and police officers in quarantine facilities,” PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said.

COVID-19 PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magnitude-4.9 quake jolts Metro Manila
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
A magnitude-4.9 earthquake shook parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces before dawn yesterday, the Philippine Institute...
Nation
fbfb
Lanao del Sur police get 88 new assault rifles
By John Unson | 10 hours ago
The Galil ACE-N 22 rifles were turned over Tuesday to the Lanao del Sur provincial police.
Nation
fbfb
Military sees end of communist rebellion in central, northern Luzon by 2022
By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Among the indications cited by the military Northern Luzon Command is the surrender of 313 New People's Army rebels in...
Nation
fbfb
Slain CA justice left handwritten note
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Slain Court of Appeals justice Normandie Pizarro left a handwritten note in his hotel room before he went missing, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Cop in viral video of Paniqui, Tarlac killing surrenders
2 days ago
The shooting in Paniqui, Tarlac was caught on video, clips of which have since gone viral.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Xander Ford nabbed for attempted rape
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Social media personality Xander Ford was apprehended yesterday by the Manila Police District on charges of attempted rape...
Nation
fbfb
SMC, MPTC waive toll collection
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. will implement a toll holiday on their expressways on Christmas and New...
Nation
fbfb
COVID-19 ‘high-risk’ areas monitored for holiday surge
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Areas which have been identified as “high-risk” for coronavirus disease 2019 are being monitored to prevent the...
Nation
fbfb
Bus, van operations to Baguio resume after Christmas
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Provincial buses and UV express vans will be allowed to resume operations in this city after Christmas.
Nation
fbfb
Parañaque releases P5.6 million for workers’ aid
December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez has approved the release of P5.6 million in financial assistance for job order employees of the city government this Christmas.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with