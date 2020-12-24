323 more cops positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 323 members of the Philippine National Police assigned at the PNP headquarters at Camp Crame in Quezon City have contracted COVID-19.

The figure represents about 3.22 percent of the 10,008 PNP personnel stationed at the main police camp.

PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said only 45 of the patients are still recuperating in hospitals and quarantine facilities. Three have died of the disease.

The virus has infected 8,735 PNP members since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March. The number of deaths stood at 27.

To contain COVID-19, the PNP has launched a massive testing, prioritizing its troops in Metro Manila and other areas with higher infection rate.

At least 76,141 PNP members have been tested or about a third of the 221,000-strong police force, Eleazar said.

On Monday, the PNP received 15,000 face shields from the Office of the United Defenders for Democracy and Sovereignty (UDDS).

“We would like to thank the UDDS for the donation, which would be used by our medical frontliners and police officers in quarantine facilities,” PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said.