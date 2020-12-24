#VACCINEWATCHPH
SMC, MPTC waive toll collection
SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said motorists would be given free access on the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway starting at 10 tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow.
STAR/File
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - December 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) will implement a toll holiday on their expressways on Christmas and New Year, officials announced yesterday.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said motorists would be given free access on the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, South Luzon Expressway, Skyway, NAIA Expressway and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway starting at 10 tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

Motorists also need not pay toll from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 up to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“This is an annual tradition that we do for the benefit of motorists, especially those who have to visit their families in the provinces,” Ang said in a statement.

He said the toll holiday has been part of the company’s commitment, adding that motorists would use the opportunity to travel to the provinces during the holidays.

“This year will not be an exception. We’re still implementing the toll holiday during the pandemic. It is our way of giving a little Christmas cheer to motorists,” Ang said.

The MPTC also waived toll collection from 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. tomorrow, and from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The MPTC operates the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Manila-Cavite Expressway, C5 Link and Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

“This simple treat is part of our initiative to give back to our customers, especially this holiday season,” MPTC president and chief executive officer Rodrigo Franco said.

Franco said expressways under MPTC would have intensified operations until Jan. 4 next year to provide motorists with safe and convenient travel.

He said more patrol crews, traffic marshals, security teams and RFID squads were deployed at strategic areas along the expressways to provide immediate assistance to motorists.

Emergency medical services and incident response teams will also be deployed in anticipation of the expected surge in traffic volume, according to Franco. – Ramon Efren Lazaro, Christian Imperio

