COVID-19 ‘high-risk’ areas monitored for holiday surge

MANILA, Philippines — Areas which have been identified as “high-risk” for coronavirus disease 2019 are being monitored to prevent the spread of COVID and ensure that health protocols are observed during the Christmas holidays.

During a recent meeting of the government’s COVID-19 pandemic task force, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported that most of the cases recorded on Monday are from Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Davao.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said five areas are also being monitored to ensure that precautionary measures are strictly implemented.

“The military... is helping in the implementation of health protocols. Aside from the high-risk areas mentioned by Secretary Duque, we are continuously monitoring Iloilo City, Iligan, Tacloban City, Lanao del Sur and South Cotabato,” Lorenzana said.

“We hope they will be more cautious this Christmas,” he added.

Duque said local government units should provide protection, especially to senior citizens.

He said testing laboratories should be fully operational during the holidays.

The Department of Health has assured the public that contingency measures are in place for a post-holiday surge in infections.

More than 462,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 9,000 deaths have been recorded in the country.

Officials reported an increase in cases as more people go out during the holiday season.

Virus hotspots

In Rizal, seven villages in Montalban were identified as “virus hotspots.”

The municipal government said these are Barangays San Jose where 22 active cases were recorded; Burgos, 10; San Isidro, nine; Macabud and San Rafael, three; Geronimo, two, and Puray, one.

“Naming these areas does not intend to discriminate against patients... but serves as a reminder to all that we need to be cautious so that the virus will not spread,” the municipal government said in a statement.

Montalban has recorded 1,329 confirmed cases. – Neil Jayson Servallos