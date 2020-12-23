Lanao del Sur police get 88 new assault rifles

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The law-enforcement capability of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, which operates in 39 towns and in the more than 90 barangays in Marawi City, got a boost with the distribution of 88 more Galil assault rifles for its personnel.

The Galil ACE-N 22 rifles were turned over Tuesday to the Lanao del Sur provincial police by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region during a simple rite at the Camp Bagong Amai Pakpak in Marawi City.

Marawi City is the capital of Lanao del Sur, scene of bloody clashes between the Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group and state security forces in 2017.

The hostilities resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people, among them no fewer than a hundred policemen and soldiers. Fighting also displaced more than 300,000 Marawi City residents and left many historic structures in ruis.



The PRO-BAR’s symbolic turnover of the assault rifles to Police Col. Rex Derilo, Lanao del Sur’s provincial police director, was witnessed by Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr.

Adiong, presiding chairperson of the Lanao del Sur provincial peace and order council, said Wednesday he is thankful to PRO-BAR’s director, Police Brigadier Gen. Samuel Santos, for augmenting the arsenal of the provincial police command.