QC, Pasig, Manila mayors top approval ratings survey

MANILA, Philippines — Local chief executives of Quezon City, Pasig and Manila scored the highest approval ratings among Metro Manila mayors for their overall performance in 2020, a recent survey has shown.
Results from a study commissioned by the group RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte got an 85%-approval rating, followed by Pasig's Vico Sotto with 82% and the capital city's Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso with 77%.
The survey, held from December 5 to 15, had 3,500 respondents from ages 18 to 70 and were all Metro Manila residents who are registered voters.
Participants were selected randomly and were asked on their LGU's performance for this year. The results had a sampling margin error at ±3% percent and 95% confidence level.
The number of respondents, the group added, was proportionally distributed per official population data of NCR cities.
QC, with 2.9 million residents based on the last census, had 798 participants, followed by Manila with 484 and Caloocan with 430.
Mayor Rex Gatchalian of Valenzuela (75%) and Mayor Marcy Teodoro (72%) of Marikina landed on the 4th and 5th spot in the said survey, respectively.
The rest of Metro Manila mayors were ranked in the following:
- Navotas - Toby Tiangco (69%)
- Taguig - Lino Cayetano (67%)
- Makati - Abby Binay (64%)
- Mandaluyong - Carmelita Abalos (55%)
- San Juan - Francis Zamora (53%)
- Muntinlupa - Jaime Fresnedi (49%)
- Caloocan - Oscar Malapitan (47%)
- Pateros - Miguel Ponce III (45%)
- Parañaque - Edwin Olivarez (45%)
- Las Piñas - Imelda Aguilar (34%)
- Malabon - Antolin Oreta III (31%)
- Pasay - Imelda Calixto-Rubiano (30%)
Sotto, Belmonte and Moreno had also placed as the top three mayors in an earlier survey by the group in June for local government's response to the coronavirus crisis.
The results of the December survey are not far from a study by the group in June, which assessed local governments' response to the coronavirus crisis.
It was then Sotto who had topped the list, followed by Belmonte, Moreno, Teodoro and Gatchalilan.
"To those who were deficient, they must remember that the job approval measure is quite volatile by its very nature," said Dr. Paul Martinez of RPDinc of the recent survey's results. "Constituents tend to use their rating of the city mayor as a repository for their feelings about what is going on in the city in general, and those feelings are subject to rapid change."
He added that local chief executives should always keep in mind that they are evaluated by their constituents on a regular basis.
"In NCR, it is important to note that the city mayor is almost constantly in the news (social media). There is ample information flow from which the public can make judgments on the mayor's performance on a day-to-day and week-to-week basis," Martinez said.
Respondents had also been asked if they will back their mayors for re-election in 2022, with those in the top 5 namely: Sotto with 77%, Belmonte with 75%, Moreno with 72%, Teodoro with 65% and Cayetano with 63%,
Gatchalian, who is in his last term as Valenzuela mayor, got a 70% support should he opt to run for another post in the city.
"NCR mayors who were positively assessed by their constituents received a strong support for re-election bid," Martinez said. "While those who were rated low towards their job performance also received low support to whether they will seek re-election or run for another public office."
Belmonte, Sotto and Moreno are rookie mayors, whose first year in office had met the difficult challenge to respond to an ongoing health crisis that has infected and killed thousands in the Philippines.
Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Valenzuela City will exempt cyclists from the requirement to wear face shields outdoors, Mayor Rex Gatchalian announces.
ADVISORY: Exempted sa pagsusuot ng face shield ang mga nagbibisikleta sa Valenzuela City.— Rex (@rex_gatchalian) December 21, 2020
Gayunman, kung magtutungo na sa pampublikong lugar o papasok sa establisyimento, kailangang muling magsuot ng face shield. pic.twitter.com/3mYdEzySqY
They will still have to put a face shield on when in crowded areas or indoors, the mayor says.
Pasig City over the weekend announced a similar exemption, saying "evidence shows and consultation among bikers reveals that biking while wearing a face shield is dangerous."
“Wearing a face shield obstructs view and makes breathing difficult," Pasig Transport also said.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana debunks rumors that the quarantine classification in Metro Manila will be shifted to a stricter status for the holidays.
Lorenzana says the capital region will remain under general community quarantine until yearend. — report from The STAR/Romina Cabrera
Meralco has agreed to extend its no-disconnection policy for its customers who fail to pay their electricity bills until Jan. 31, 2020, according to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.
This development comes after Velasco wrote a letter to Meralco president Ray Espinosa in November.
Meralco extends its no-disconnection policy, which will benefit more than 3 million customers, following a "careful evaluation and in consideration" of the House leader's request.
Quezon City's local government is set to officially roll out its City Bus Augmentation Program starting Monday, under which the LTFRB will grant provisional authority for public utility buses to ply through eight routes in the city.
The city administration says the program will be open to the public for its initial run, but will eventually require passengers to present the soon-to-be-released QCitizen ID Card.
It adds that buses will only stop on designated pick-up and drop-off points along routes. — Franco Luna
The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.
