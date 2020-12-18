#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Quezon City implements partial truck ban
Mayor Joy Belmonte signed an ordinance prohibiting trucks and other heavy vehicles from traversing these major roads under the city’s jurisdiction from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Freeman/File
Quezon City implements partial truck ban
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A partial truck ban will be enforced in some parts of Visayas and Mindanao Avenues in Quezon City to ease traffic congestion, especially during rush hour, Mayor Joy Belmonte announced yesterday.

Belmonte signed an ordinance prohibiting trucks and other heavy vehicles from traversing these major roads under the city’s jurisdiction from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“These roads have become a favorite route for trucks because they can easily reach other places in Metro Manila,” Belmonte said.

“But this leads to traffic congestion, especially during rush hours, affecting other motorists and commuters. So we decided to implement a partial truck ban,” she added.

The ordinance is in line with the modified truck ban policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Covered by the ban are trucks with six or more wheels, buses and other motor vehicles classified by the Land Transportation Office as heavy.

Belmonte clarified that the truck ban would not be enforced during Sundays and holidays.

Exempted from the ban are fire trucks, garbage, hauling and dump trucks, police and military trucks as well as other vehicles owned by or under contract with the government for public service works.

Violators will be fined P5,000 and penalized with a prison term of one year depending on the discretion of the court.

The partial truck ban will be implemented by the city’s department of public order and safety, Quezon City Police District and the MMDA.

More bus stops

To further ease travel around Quezon City, especially for workers, the city government has established more pickup and drop-off points on eight routes of the free bus ride program.

More bus stops were added this week to accommodate the requests received by the local government, according to the latest route map and timetable of the city’s bus augmentation program.

From four drop-off and pickup points when it was first launched earlier this month, the Quezon City Hall (QCH)-Cubao route now has seven bus stops, including near the LRT and MRT stations.

Another bus stop was added for the QCH to Litex, Welcome Rotonda to Katipunan and Mindanao Avenue to QCH routes.

Additional bus stops were also put up for the QCH to General Luis, QCH to Robinsons Magnolia, Ortigas Avenue to QCH and Muñoz to QCH routes.

The new route map also highlighted unified pickup and drop-off points to allow travelers to transfer from one bus route to another.

The city government launched on Dec. 7 the bus augmentation program to provide additional transportation to city residents and workers.

“We have carefully studied the routes and pickup points to make the ride easier for commuters,” Belmonte said. “We hope that this program will help alleviate the shortage in public transportation and to get commuters to their destinations faster and safer.”

City hall partnered with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for the bus augmentation program.

City administrator Michael Alimurung said the program would be open to the public during its initial run.

The local government will eventually require passengers to present the soon-to-be-released QCitizen identification cards.

Alimurung said city hall personnel would ensure that health and safety protocols are implemented, including physical distancing, temperature checks, sanitation and filling out of contact tracing forms for each passenger.

“We also expect the program to reduce the number of private cars as motorists might opt to take the bus en route to their destination,” he said.

MMDA TRUCK BAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Retired teacher, businessman killed in central Mindanao gun attacks
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
A retired public school teacher and a businessman were killed while a barangay chairman was seriously wounded in separate...
Nation
fbfb
More cops test positive for drug use
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The number of police officers who tested positive for illegal drugs increased by 42.85 percent this year.
Nation
fbfb
Guihulngan IATF head, husband shot dead
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
The head of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF in Guihulngan City, Negros...
Nation
fbfb
Negros doctor said to be on vigilante hit list killed alongside husband
1 day ago
A doctor who was allegedly placed in a hit list by an anti-communist vigilante group was shot dead along with her husband...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 held for kidnap of POGO worker
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Three suspects were apprehended for allegedly kidnapping a Chinese working for a Philippine offshore gaming operator in Pasay...
Nation
fbfb
Free swab test for OFWs from Middle East – PAL
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is offering free swab tests for overseas Filipino workers returning home from the Middle...
Nation
fbfb
SMC opens 42 more RFID installation stations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp. targets to put up 156 radio frequency identification installation stations before the end of the year as...
Nation
fbfb
Duterte signs EO strengthening border control
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has signed an executive order that aims to strengthen border control through an advance passenger information...
Nation
fbfb
Taguig cop nabbed for shaking down drug suspect
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 18, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer was arrested for allegedly extorting P15,000 from a drug suspect in Taguig City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with