DepEd official killed in Sultan Kudarat gun attack

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two men on a motorcycle killed Wednesday the supervisor of public schools in President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat province.

Abdulkadir Usman, district supervisor for President Quirino of the Department of Education, was driving his Isuzu Highlander when the suspects came close and shot him with pistols.

Usman died on the spot, according to the local police.

Col. Noel Kinazo, police director of Sultan Kudarat, said Tuesday personnel of the President Quirino municipal police are still investigating on the incident.

He said probers are still gathering information from the family of Usman that may provide leads.

Usman was an ethnic Maguindanaon.

Relatives told reporters the slain DepEd official has no known enemy.