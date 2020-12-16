#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pregnant woman killed in another mortar blast in Maguindanao
This satellite image shows Maguindanao province.
Google Maps
John Unson (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 5:21pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — A pregnant woman was killed in a mortar blast in Barangay Pusaw in Shariff Saidona town Tuesday night, the second explosion in this province in just three days. 

The fatality, Ramea Damada, was inside their house, located in Sitio Sedsang in Barangay Pusaw in Shariff Saidona that got hit by a mortar projectile late Tuesday, according to sources from the town's multi-sector peace and order council.  

She died on the spot from multiple shrapnel wounds.

The Shariff Saidona municipal police, in a report Wednesday to Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, confirmed the incident that resulted in the death of Damada. 

Six others were hurt when a mortar projectile landed on a house in Barangay Sambulawan in Salibo town, also in the second district of Maguindanao, three days before.

The victims were identified as Sarah Mae Tumbre, 8, Shahad Tumbre, 6, Adam Tumbre, 15, Harris Abdulkarim, 36, Kusain Hamdan, 20 and the 44-year-old Nano Mama.

