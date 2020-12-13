DILG cites San Juan for education program

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday awarded first place to the San Juan city government for its education program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Francis Zamora expressed his gratitude to the DILG for the department’s recognition of their efforts.

He attributed the award to the city government’s program of providing free laptops and tablets for students as well as the “fiber optic internet connection for all (the city’s) public schools.”

Last October, Zamora led the distribution of 12,500 tablets and 1,000 laptops to public school students in San Juan.