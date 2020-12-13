#VACCINEWATCHPH
Go aids 2,298 typhoon victims in Marikina
(The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go returned to Marikina last Friday to provide aid to residents affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

He and his office distributed meals, food packs, vitamins and face masks and shields to 2,298 beneficiaries at the Concepcion Elementary School, H. Bautista Elementary School, Nangka Elementary School and Malanday Elementary School.

Selected beneficiaries were provided bicycles to be able to travel for work while others received tablets so their children can participate in online classes.

The National Housing Authority also provided each beneficiary with financial assistance so they could rebuild their homes,  which were destroyed during the flood caused by Ulysses.

After extending aid to typhoon victims, Go then distributed assistance to 1,443 of the city’s market vendors.

