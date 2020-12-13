UP cancels lantern parade

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) will not hold its annual lantern parade at its Diliman campus in Quezon City due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, a simple year-end ceremony will be conducted on Dec. 18 to reflect on the country’s experiences this year, including the eruption of Taal Volcano, the ongoing pandemic and the recent typhoons that wreaked havoc in several regions.

In a memorandum, UP Diliman vice chancellor Aleli Bawagan said several portions of roads in the campus will be closed to foot traffic at night as part of the preparations for a music video that will be released in time with the holidays.

The music video, called Payapang Daigdig, will feature a jeepney installation designed by multimedia artist Toym Imao.

The lantern parade is an annual tradition in UP Diliman where designs from different colleges are paraded around the academic oval.