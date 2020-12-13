#VACCINEWATCHPH
Abu Sayyaf sub-leader falls, 2 more surrender
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged Abu Sayyaf sub-leader was arrested in Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan yesterday.

Hadji Faisal Abdulkarim was apprehended by personnel of  police intelligence and Special Action Force commandos in Barangay Matata at around 2 a.m., Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said.

Sinas said Abdulkarim is wanted for the murder of a barangay captain in 2014 and burning of houses in Barangay Bulo-Bulo in Sumisip in 2004.

The suspect is also said to be a sub-leader of an extremist group under Radzmil Jannatul, who replaced Furuji Indama, and is affiliated with the Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group.

Three rifles, an M203 grenade, ammunition and a cell phone were reportedly recovered from the suspect.

Sinas said the cell phone would be subjected to forensic examination to determine the suspect’s links with other terrorist groups and possible foreign funding.

Meanwhile, two other sub-leaders of the bandit group surrendered in Sulu on Friday.

Alvin Yusop, said to be a henchman of Radullan Sahiron, and Barahim Nurjahar, who is with the group of regional Islamic State emir Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, and his 13 followers surrendered and turned over their firearms to soldiers of the 1101st and 1102nd Infantry Brigades (IB).

Brig. Ignatius Patrimonio, 1102nd IB commander, said Yusop’s family convinced him to surrender so he could take care of his mother, who suffered a stroke.

A faction of the Moro National Liberation Front reportedly facilitated Nurjahar’s surrender.

The surrenderees were presented to Joint Task Force Sulu commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales. - Roel Pareño

