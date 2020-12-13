IATF approves ban on LSIs in Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or IATF in Western Visayas has approved the ban on locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in more areas in Negros Occidental.

LSIs will not be allowed in Hinobaan from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22; La Castellana, Dec. 22 to Jan. 5; Himamaylan, Victorias and Calatrava, Dec. 21 to Jan. 3, and Cauayan, Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

The regional IATF had earlier approved the ban on LSIs and OFWs in Pontevedra from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5.

In Batanes, Gov. Marilou Cayco suspended the operation of SkyPasada flights after one of its passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The 81-year-old patient is the third confirmed case in the province.

Cayco also cancelled the ceremonial lighting of the giant Christmas tree and putting up of decorations at the capitol to prevent mass gathering.

The governor appealed to returning residents to be honest in declaring their health condition.

In Pangasinan, three girls, aged 13 and 14, and an eight-year-old boy are among the new cases, a report released Friday night showed.

Dagupan still tops the COVID watchlist in the province. – Gilbert Bayoran, Eva Visperas