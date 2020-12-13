LRT-1 Cavite extension project 50% complete

MANILA, Philippines — The extension of the Light Rail Transit line 1 to Cavite is 50 percent complete, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported yesterday.

The DOTr said partial operations of five more stations from Baclaran is expected in the fourth quarter of next year.

The 11.7-kilometer extension project will run from Baclaran to Niog in Bacoor, Cavite. It is expected to cut travel time from Manila to Cavite from more than an hour to 25 minutes.