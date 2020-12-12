BARMM assumes control of DOLE office in Cotabato City

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Officials of the Department of Labor and Employment-12 turned over Friday its field office in Cotabato City to the Bangsamoro government.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao shall now oversee the operation of DOLE-12’s field office in Cotabato City, capital of the now 23-month BARMM.

The DOLE-12 also entrusted to MOLE-BARMM its operation in 63 barangays in different towns in North Cotabato in Region 12 whose residents voted in favor of the inclusion of their communities under BARMM’s coverage during the plebiscite last year for the ratification of its charter, the Republic Act 11054.

The RA 11054 is also known as the Bangsamoro Organic Law, premised on two compacts between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front --- the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro.

Friday’s turnover event at a function facility here was facilitated by BARMM’s Labor Minister Romeo Sema and DOLE-12’s regional director, Raymundo Agravante.

The activity was witnessed by other key officials of DOLE-12 and representatives from the Bangsamoro government.

Agravante said prior dialogues between them and the group of Sema were initiated as part of the preparations for the takeover of their operations in Cotabato City by MOLE-BARMM.

“I have no doubt the Bangsamoro government can oversee efficiently our field office in Cotabato City,” Agravante said in a message during the turnover program.

Sema said he is thankful to Agravante and other officials of DOLE-12 for doing their best to hasten the transfer of control and supervision of their field office in Cotabato City.

The regional capitol of the Bangsamoro region is located in Cotabato City.

"It must be emphasized that the transfer of the powers and functions of the DOLE XII and its attached agencies to MOLE is not the end of our working relationship but a beginning of a more cohesive and stronger collaborative partnership," Sema said.

The BARMM, which replaced the 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao last year, covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

MOLE-BARMM is also to assume the operation of DOLE outfits in other parts of the Bangsamoro region.