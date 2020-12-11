#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
COVID-19 hits Batanes again after a month being virus-free
This undated photo shows Batanes province.
The STAR/Noel Novicio
COVID-19 hits Batanes again after a month being virus-free
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — An 82-year-old man returning to Batanes from Bacoor, Cavite became the province’s third case of COVID-19, a month after it was cleared of the disease.

The provincial government of Batanes said the man is currently isolated at Batanes Resort while “extensive” contact tracing is being conducted.

Three of his relatives who returned Wednesday to Basco, Batanes with him onboard a SkyPasada plane tested negative for the highly-infectious disease.

Batanes’ local government reminded the public not to panic as all returning residents immediately undergo screening for COVID-19 at Basco Airport and are sent to isolation facilities if they have symptoms of the disease.

Batanes recorded its first two cases of the new coronavirus in September and October after nearly eight months of being free from the virus.

The first patient in the northernmost province of the country was a locally-stranded individual returning to Batanes onboard an Air Force plane. The second patient was on the same aircraft.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in the country, Batanes had been closed off to tourists, unless they are willing to undergo a 14-day quarantine in the province first.

BATANES COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMC gives P20 million aid to Skyway victims
By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
The victims of the freak accident at the construction site of the Skyway Extension project in Muntinlupa have received a total...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-NBI agent held for murder
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A former special agent of the National Bureau of Investigation who is wanted for murder was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Alleged drug dealer killed, 4 others arrested in Maguindanao buy-bust
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Government agents killed an alleged shabu trafficker and arrested four other alleged drug den operators in an entrapment operation...
Nation
fbfb
NDF-Mindanao official killed
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
An official of the National Democratic Front was killed in an alleged shootout with government troopers in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
DENR suspends 11 quarry operators
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has suspended 11 quarry operators in Rizal as the DENR probes their possible liability for the siltation of the Marikina River, believed to have caused the massive...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Isko OKs pay hike for government nurses
By Rey Galupo | 12 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has increased the salaries of nurses at the city health department and six hospitals run by the local...
Nation
fbfb
NLEX vows to fix RFID glitches
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The management of the North Luzon Expressway Corp. has committed to ease traffic gridlocks at the Balintawak toll plaza caused...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City waives penalties, extends tax deadline
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has approved two measures waiving the penalties and extending the deadline for the payment...
Nation
fbfb
Cops nab editor of Red-linked news portal
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A journalist for an online news portal said to be critical of the Duterte administration was arrested yesterday when police...
Nation
fbfb
5 Mandaluyong barangays COVID-19 free
By Neil Jayson Servallos | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Five barangays in Mandaluyong City have recorded zero cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with