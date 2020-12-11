#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Alleged drug dealer killed, 4 others arrested in Maguindanao buy-bust
This December 10, 2020 photo shows four alleged drug den operators arrested in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR/John Unson
Alleged drug dealer killed, 4 others arrested in Maguindanao buy-bust
John Unson (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 8:59am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Government agents killed an alleged shabu trafficker and arrested four other alleged drug den operators in an entrapment operation Thursday in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Friday agents were forced to shoot Angkino Mamalangkas dead when he pulled out a grenade as they frisked him and his four companions.

The five had been caught selling shabu to undercover agents.

Mamalangkas and the four others — Saidamen Mutalib, Johaimir Utto, Edito Dela Cruz and Salupudin Maslamama — together operated a clandestine drug den in SPDA Village in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, PDEA-BARMM said.

A number of shabu dealers, among them a public school teacher, in Datu Odin Sinsuat town were arrested in a series of operations over the past six months.

Azurin said relatives of Mutalib, Utto, Dela Cruz and Maslamama who informed the PDEA-BARM of their involvement in drugs.

He said PDEA-BARMM agents seized more than P100,000 worth of shabu in the arrest.

The four suspects were arrested less than two weeks since PDEA-BARMM agents nabbed Merlyn Alama, Sharon Ansaw, Lucky Love Cantiver and Jocelyn Bangkulit for operating a drug den in a nearby barangay in the same municipality.

MAGUINDANAO PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-NBI agent held for murder
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A former special agent of the National Bureau of Investigation who is wanted for murder was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
DENR suspends 11 quarry operators
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has suspended 11 quarry operators in Rizal as the DENR probes their possible liability for the siltation of the Marikina River, believed to have caused the massive...
Nation
fbfb
NDF-Mindanao official killed
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
An official of the National Democratic Front was killed in an alleged shootout with government troopers in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
5 Mandaluyong barangays COVID-19 free
By Neil Jayson Servallos | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Five barangays in Mandaluyong City have recorded zero cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Saudi man with IS links held
By John Unson | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
A Saudi man suspected to have links with the Islamic State was arrested in this city on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Isko OKs pay hike for government nurses
By Rey Galupo | 9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has increased the salaries of nurses at the city health department and six hospitals run by the local...
Nation
fbfb
NLEX vows to fix RFID glitches
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The management of the North Luzon Expressway Corp. has committed to ease traffic gridlocks at the Balintawak toll plaza caused...
Nation
fbfb
SMC gives P20 million aid to Skyway victims
By Ghio Ong | 9 hours ago
The victims of the freak accident at the construction site of the Skyway Extension project in Muntinlupa have received a total...
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City waives penalties, extends tax deadline
By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has approved two measures waiving the penalties and extending the deadline for the payment...
Nation
fbfb
Cops nab editor of Red-linked news portal
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
A journalist for an online news portal said to be critical of the Duterte administration was arrested yesterday when police...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with