PAGASA: New LPA seen over Northern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Wednesday said a new low pressure area was seen in Northern Samar and is expected to bring rains over its neighboring areas.

The agency in its 5 p.m. public forecast said the weather disturbance was seen at 25 kilometers north of Catarman but has only a small chance of intensifying.

Still, cloudy skies and rains, along with chances of thunderstorms, are seen in Eastern Visayas as well as over Bicol Region, Romblon, Marinduque, Calabarzon and Mindoro provinces.

PAGASA has said that one to two more storms may enter the Philippines this December to add to the 21 typhoons this year.

The considered deadliest among them was Typhoon "Ulysses" (international name Vamco) with 98 now dead and nearly P20 billion in cost of damage.

Weather on Thursday is expected to be generally fair over the rest of Luzon including Metro Manila, but rainshowers and thunderstorms should still be expected, the agency said.

Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands, meanwhile, will see cloudy skies and slight chances of rain due to the northeast monsoon or the Amihan.

The remaining parts of Visayas excluding Eastern Visayas which will be affected by the LPA, as well as Mindanao, will also have a fair weather condition.

Isolated thunderstorms, however, are still seen by afternoon or night.

The weather bureau said no storms are seen to affect the country in the next two to three days, but the Amihan will continue to prevail over extreme northern Luzon.

Gale warning has been raised as a result over Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, as well as over the northern coast of Ilocos Norte. — Christian Deiparine