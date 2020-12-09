#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Guevarra: Suspect in Cebu lawyer murder arrested in Laguna
The area where lawyer Joey Luis Wee was shot while walking to his office on November 23, 2020.
The FREEMAN
Guevarra: Suspect in Cebu lawyer murder arrested in Laguna
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the killing of the Cebu lawyer Joey Luis Wee was arrested in Laguna, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra confirmed that the suspect was “tracked down and arrested” in Laguna. The suspect has since been placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

The DOJ chief said other details will follow.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin, bureau spokesperson, meanwhile identified the arrested suspect as Fausto Edgar Peralta, who was arrested at around 11:00 p.m.

Lavin said they still have follow-up operations

Wee was killed in broad daylight on November 23, in front of his office building.

The murder just days after lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit was shot on November 17, also in broad daylight, while on his way to a hearing in Palawan.

Police have arrested nine suspects, including one of its own SSgt. Ariel Pareja, in Magcamit’s killing and filed murder complaints against them.

The murders of Magcamit and Wee added to the more than 50 lawyers were killed since the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration in 2016. — Kristine Joy Patag

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gatchalian to NLEX: Don’t play victim
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian yesterday scored anew the management of NLEX Corp. for allegedly playing the victim after...
Nation
fbfb
PNP: Echanis daughter getting VIP treatment
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Contrary to earlier reports, the Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police said yesterday that peasant activist Amanda Echanis is receiving VIP treatment while in detention.
Nation
fbfb
MRT-3 trains reach 60-kph speed
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3)’s trains reached on Monday an operating speed of 60 kilometers per hour (kph),...
Nation
fbfb
NBI counterterror chief found dead
By Rey Galupo | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A ranking official of the National Bureau of Investigation was found dead in his office on Monday night.
Nation
fbfb
South Korea honors Philippine frontliners
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A nurse, a driver and a teacher were among the frontliners who were cited by the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines for sharing their passion and hope in this time of global pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
DepEd-Cagayan Valley office on lockdown
By Eva Visperas | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Education-Cagayan Valley regional office was placed on lockdown starting on Monday after an official and two employees tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Bicol, Eastern Visayas
By Cet Dematera | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Monday night.
Nation
fbfb
Board of Inquiry to probe Maguindanao town attack
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police has formed a Board of Inquiry to investigate the attack in Datu Piang, Maguindanao last week.
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte wants EDSA intersections reopened
By Janvic Mateo | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has appealed to national government agencies to open two intersections that they closed along EDSA to lessen traffic along the major highway.
Nation
fbfb
Makati distributes pre-kinder learning kits
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The city government of Makati has distributed learner’s kits to 1,087 children enrolled in the city’s pre-kindergarten education program, Mayor Abigail Binay said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with