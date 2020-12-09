Guevarra: Suspect in Cebu lawyer murder arrested in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the killing of the Cebu lawyer Joey Luis Wee was arrested in Laguna, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra confirmed that the suspect was “tracked down and arrested” in Laguna. The suspect has since been placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation.

The DOJ chief said other details will follow.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin, bureau spokesperson, meanwhile identified the arrested suspect as Fausto Edgar Peralta, who was arrested at around 11:00 p.m.

Lavin said they still have follow-up operations

Wee was killed in broad daylight on November 23, in front of his office building.

The murder just days after lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit was shot on November 17, also in broad daylight, while on his way to a hearing in Palawan.

Police have arrested nine suspects, including one of its own SSgt. Ariel Pareja, in Magcamit’s killing and filed murder complaints against them.

The murders of Magcamit and Wee added to the more than 50 lawyers were killed since the start of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration in 2016. — Kristine Joy Patag