6 caught in PDEA entrapment operations face raps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Cases have been filed against four drug den operators arrested in Maguindanao and two others entrapped in North Cotabato last week, officials said Monday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said they have enough evidence to prosecute Merlyn Bornea Alama, Sharon Pascual Ansaw, Lucky Love Cantiver, Jocelyn Bangkulit Casada, who authorities said operated a drug den in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

The four suspects were arrested in Sitio Tinago in Barangay Tamontaka by combined personnel of PDEA-BARMM and the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police during an entrapment operation laid with the help of municipal and barangay officials.

PDEA-BARMM agents and members of the Datu Odin Sinsuat police confiscated from them P102,000 worth of shabu, according to Azurin.

Alama, Ansaw, Cantiver and Casada are now clamped down in PDEA-BARMM’s detention facility in Cotabato City.

Naravy Duquiatan, PDEA’s director for Region 12, said Monday drug trafficking cases have also been filed against alleged shabu dealers Milo Kamsa and Badrudin Sali, who fell in an entrapment operation in Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato last week.

Duquiatan said agents seized from the duo, both residing in nearby Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao, P340,000 worth of shabu.