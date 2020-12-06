QC local gov't reverts limit for persons allowed outdoors to ages 18-65

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government unit has raised the age of authorized individuals allowed to go out to 18 years old, up from the earlier limit of 15 years old in October.
In a statement sent to reporters, the city public information office disclosed that this was in line with the latest guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.
Per the city’s revised guidelines, persons between 18 to 65 years old are allowed to go outdoors in the city, provided that they present company identification or school ID or any government-issued ID.
“For most of us, especially families with younger children, we have to forego some of our Christmas traditions like traveling and eating out together. But in exchange, this will give us peace of mind as we’ll remain safe and COVID-free,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in the statement, adding that traditional carolling is prohibited within the city.
Anyone younger or older than the permitted ages may leave home only for buying essential needs or other necessary purposes, including medical or dental appointments.
Earlier this week, Interior Secretary Eduardo walked back his earlier pronouncement that children accompanied by parents or other guardians may be allowed in shopping malls this holiday season.
This came after the health chief rejected the idea in a statement, while Metro Manila mayors opted to keep the existing ban in place as they consulted experts.
RELATED: CBCP urges livestreaming of liturgical celebrations as Christmas nears
Parents or guardians accompanying minors were also told to supervise the observance of minimum health standards, including social distancing and wearing face masks.
Attendees of Simbang Gabi should not exceed 30% of the venue’s capacity, while basic health protocols must be followed.
The city government added that fireworks displays will only be allowed in designated locations such as the Quezon Memorial Circle and Eastwood and must be live-streamed online.
— Franco Luna
Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Quezon City's local government is set to officially roll out its City Bus Augmentation Program starting Monday, under which the LTFRB will grant provisional authority for public utility buses to ply through eight routes in the city.
The city administration says the program will be open to the public for its initial run, but will eventually require passengers to present the soon-to-be-released QCitizen ID Card.
It adds that buses will only stop on designated pick-up and drop-off points along routes. — Franco Luna
The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.
"All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative," Vice President Leni Robredo announces on her Twitter account.
"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated," she also says.
Robredo said last Saturday that she would go into self-isolation after finding out she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.
"Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said then.
A recording of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be aired at 8 a.m., according to an advisory from the Palace late Monday night.
Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for November.
The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 in light of the pandemic.
It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly.
Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso says in a statement that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19.
"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.
(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk)
- Latest
- Trending