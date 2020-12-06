#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
QC local gov't reverts limit for persons allowed outdoors to ages 18-65
QCDRRMO personnel check the body temperatures of QC hall employees as a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus.
Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
QC local gov't reverts limit for persons allowed outdoors to ages 18-65
(Philstar.com) - December 6, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government unit has raised the age of authorized individuals allowed to go out to 18 years old, up from the earlier limit of 15 years old in October.

In a statement sent to reporters, the city public information office disclosed that this was in line with the latest guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases. 

Per the city’s revised guidelines, persons between 18 to 65 years old are allowed to go outdoors in the city, provided that they present company identification or school ID or any government-issued ID.

“For most of us, especially families with younger children, we have to forego some of our Christmas traditions like traveling and eating out together. But in exchange, this will give us peace of mind as we’ll remain safe and COVID-free,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in the statement, adding that traditional carolling is prohibited within the city.

Anyone younger or older than the permitted ages may leave home only for buying essential needs or other necessary purposes, including medical or dental appointments.

Earlier this week, Interior Secretary Eduardo walked back his earlier pronouncement that children accompanied by parents or other guardians may be allowed in shopping malls this holiday season. 

This came after the health chief rejected the idea in a statement, while Metro Manila mayors opted to keep the existing ban in place as they consulted experts.

RELATED: CBCP urges livestreaming of liturgical celebrations as Christmas nears

Parents or guardians accompanying minors were also told to supervise the observance of minimum health standards, including social distancing and wearing face masks. 

Attendees of Simbang Gabi should not exceed 30% of the venue’s capacity, while basic health protocols must be followed. 

The city government added that fireworks displays will only be allowed in designated locations such as the Quezon Memorial Circle and Eastwood and must be live-streamed online.

— Franco Luna 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.
 

COVID-19 DILG IATF LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS QUEZON CITY
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: December 6, 2020 - 4:21pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

December 6, 2020 - 4:21pm

Quezon City's local government is set to officially roll out its City Bus Augmentation Program starting Monday, under which the LTFRB will grant provisional authority for public utility buses to ply through eight routes in the city.

The city administration says the program will be open to the public for its initial run, but will eventually require passengers to present the soon-to-be-released QCitizen ID Card. 

It adds that buses will only stop on designated pick-up and drop-off points along routes. —  Franco Luna

November 10, 2020 - 2:55pm

The STAR reports Metro Manila's mayors have agreed to ban caroling in their jurisdictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jojo Garcia, the proposal will be forwarded to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease. 

October 28, 2020 - 9:40am

"All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative," Vice President Leni Robredo announces on her Twitter account. 

"Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated," she also says.

Robredo said last Saturday that she would go into self-isolation after finding out she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.

"Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said then.

October 27, 2020 - 8:21am

A recording of President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be aired at 8 a.m., according to an advisory from the Palace late Monday night.

Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for November.

October 23, 2020 - 7:38am

The Manila city government and Quiapo Church have agreed to cancel the grand procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in January 2021 in light of the pandemic.

It is the first time that the procession for the image of the Black Nazarene, where millions of barefoot devotees take part yearly.

Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso says in a statement that public health protocol must prevail over religious traditions because of the threat posed by COVID-19. 

"Nakikisuyo po ako, iwasan po muna natin ang mga parada at prusisyon ngayong may pandemya dulot ng sakit na COVID-19. Maaari pong mapahamak ang ating mga deboto, mailagay sila sa alanganin," Domagoso says.

(I am asking that we avoid parades and processions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our devotees might get sick, they will be at risk) 

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NPA leader arrested in Pampanga
By Artemio Dumlao | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
A leader of the New People’s Army in Central Luzon was arrested in Mexico, Pampanga on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
NLEX threatened with suspension over ‘atrocious traffic’ due to RFID implementation
1 day ago
Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian is threatening to suspend the business permit of the North Luzon Expressway Corp. over...
Nation
fbfb
2 motorbike thieves slain in shootout
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Two suspected motorcycle thieves were killed in an alleged shootout with police officers in Quezon City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
P1.4 million shabu seized in Pasay
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Nearly P1.4 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu were seized from two persons in Pasay City on Friday...
Nation
fbfb
Port firms seek relief from ‘oppressive’ charges
By Jose Rodel Clapano | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
An umbrella organization of companies operating at the country’s seaports are seeking President Duterte’s intervention to get relief from what it described as “unregulated and oppressive charges”...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Maguindanao town attack: 3 motives eyed
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Probers are looking at three possible motives for the attack of around 50 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Datu Piang, Maguindanao on Thursday.
Nation
fbfb
Cagayan mayor bucks return to MECQ
By Artemio Dumlao | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The mayor of this city has opposed the move of the provincial government to place it under stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ again.
Nation
fbfb
21 more cops positive for COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Philippine National Police members who contracted COVID-19 reached 8,266 yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Customs, 3 DOH hospitals present impact reports for governance initiatives
By Julieanne Tabilog | 22 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs, Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center and Valenzuela Medical Center...
Nation
fbfb
Authorities probe BIFF attack believed to have targeted local police
By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Local residents are certain there is a deep-seated grudge between the municipal police force and the terrorists who attacked...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with