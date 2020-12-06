QC local gov't reverts limit for persons allowed outdoors to ages 18-65

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government unit has raised the age of authorized individuals allowed to go out to 18 years old, up from the earlier limit of 15 years old in October.

In a statement sent to reporters, the city public information office disclosed that this was in line with the latest guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Per the city’s revised guidelines, persons between 18 to 65 years old are allowed to go outdoors in the city, provided that they present company identification or school ID or any government-issued ID.

“For most of us, especially families with younger children, we have to forego some of our Christmas traditions like traveling and eating out together. But in exchange, this will give us peace of mind as we’ll remain safe and COVID-free,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in the statement, adding that traditional carolling is prohibited within the city.

Anyone younger or older than the permitted ages may leave home only for buying essential needs or other necessary purposes, including medical or dental appointments.

Earlier this week, Interior Secretary Eduardo walked back his earlier pronouncement that children accompanied by parents or other guardians may be allowed in shopping malls this holiday season.

This came after the health chief rejected the idea in a statement, while Metro Manila mayors opted to keep the existing ban in place as they consulted experts.

Parents or guardians accompanying minors were also told to supervise the observance of minimum health standards, including social distancing and wearing face masks.

Attendees of Simbang Gabi should not exceed 30% of the venue’s capacity, while basic health protocols must be followed.

The city government added that fireworks displays will only be allowed in designated locations such as the Quezon Memorial Circle and Eastwood and must be live-streamed online.

— Franco Luna

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.

