NBI says anti-illegal drug informant shot in QC

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation said that one of its informants in its anti-illegal drugs campaign was ambushed in Quezon City on Friday morning.

The NBI identified the victim as Demsen Tan, an informant “who has contributed valuable information” to NBI’s anti-illegal drug operations.

The bureau said that Tan was driving along Holy Spirit Drive in Quezon City at around 9:07 in the morning, when a car drove alongside his.

“The passenger of the said car brought out a 5.56 caliber firearm and opened fire on the driver’s side of [Tan’s vehicle],” the NBI said.

The bureau said Tan was able to get out from the passenger’s side of his car and ran to an establishment, around 50 meters away from the scene.

Tan was shot to his left elbow but survived the ambush. He is receiving medical treatment, the NBI added.

The Manila Bulletin also reported that two more individuals were shot with stray bullets.— Kristine Joy Patag