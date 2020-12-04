Go aids Bulacan typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go went to the towns of Pandi and Norzagaray in Bulacan earlier this week to lead the distribution of immediate assistance to victims of Typhoon Ulysses and reassure them that the government is doing everything to assess the damage and extend the appropriate assistance.

The senator’s team distributed packed meals, food packs, vitamins, face masks and face shields to 1,421 typhoon victims at Pandi Residences 3 and Camp Praise Valley in Norzagaray with strict observance of health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

Selected beneficiaries were given bicycles so they can travel with ease despite limited public transportation. Others received tablets so their children can participate in educational activities under the blended learning program.

As part of government’s response to disasters, national agencies, such as the Departments of Social Welfare and Development, Agriculture and Trade and Industry as well as National Housing Authority, were present to extend other forms of assistance.

In his speech, Go said families with medical concerns could apply for government assistance at Malasakit Centers at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City or Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria town.

As chairman of the Senate committee on health, he offered the assistance of his office to those who cannot afford medical treatment and services.