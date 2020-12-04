#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Go aids Bulacan typhoon victims
(The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go went to the towns of Pandi and Norzagaray in Bulacan earlier this week to lead the distribution of immediate assistance to victims of Typhoon Ulysses and reassure them that the government is doing everything to assess the damage and extend the appropriate assistance.

The senator’s team distributed packed meals, food packs, vitamins, face masks and face shields to 1,421 typhoon victims at Pandi Residences 3 and Camp Praise Valley in Norzagaray with strict observance of health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

Selected beneficiaries were given bicycles so they can travel with ease despite limited public transportation. Others received tablets so their children can participate in educational activities under the blended learning program.

As part of government’s response to disasters, national agencies, such as the Departments of Social Welfare and Development, Agriculture and Trade and Industry as well as National Housing Authority, were present to extend other forms of assistance.

In his speech, Go said families with medical concerns could apply for government assistance at Malasakit Centers at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City or Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Sta. Maria town.

As chairman of the Senate committee on health, he offered the assistance of his office to those who cannot afford medical treatment and services.

BONG GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No final decision yet from NCR mayors on minors going to malls, DILG says
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“As much as possible, we should limit the number of people going out, especially the elderly and minors; but we will...
Nation
fbfb
Manila opens Christmas bazaar to help COVID-19 affected traders
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Manila city government on Tuesday opened the Christmas bazaar in Mehan Garden to help local businesses earn during the...
Nation
fbfb
P130k shabu seized in Army compound
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 days ago
More than P130,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu have been confiscated from the Philippine Army’s...
Nation
fbfb
DILG calls out Metro Manila mayors
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has called out mayors in Metro Manila for the overcrowding in malls...
Nation
fbfb
3 alleged hired killers shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Three suspected members of a gun-for-hire group were killed in what police said was a shootout in Caloocan City before dawn...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
P7.5 billion seized drugs destroyed
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
More than a ton of illegal drugs seized in law enforcement operations valued at P7.51 billion were destroyed in Trece Martires...
Nation
fbfb
DOT to subsidize swab test for Boracay tourists
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Local tourists visiting Boracay will spend less for their swab test for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Pigs culled due to ASF hit 403,206
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
African swine fever has continued to spread in the country, with the total number of pigs culled reaching 403,206.
Nation
fbfb
BOC seizes P2.4 million worth of Agarwood
By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 hours ago
Three packages containing Agarwood, a rare wood species, with an estimated market value of P2.4 million were confiscated by...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas loses 20 kilos after strict diet, exercise
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
After four months of strict diet and exercise, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas said yesterday he lost 20...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with