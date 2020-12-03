Jailed activist sues 23 Manila cops for â€˜maltreatmentâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — Detained human rights activist Reina Mae Nasino yesterday filed criminal and administrative complaints against former Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda and 22 other MPD officials for what she described as security overkill during the burial of her three-month-old daughter last October.

Nasino, through the National Union of People’s Lawyers, filed the cases before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The criminal charges against the police officials include violations of Republic Act 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act, RA 7438 or the Rights of Persons Arrested, Detained or Under Custodial Investigation and RA 10028 or the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act, as well as grave coercion and maltreatment of prisoner under Articles 286 and 235, respectively, of the Revised Penal Code.

Nasino said the police officers must also be held administratively liable for grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, oppression and grave abuse of authority.

Aside from Miranda, also named respondents were Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) chief Allan Iral, MPD Station 10 commander Lt. Col. Levi Hope Basilio, Manila city jail female dormitory officer-in-charge Insp. Ignacia Monteron and several other police and jail officers who escorted Nasino during the wake and burial of her daughter.

Miranda has been transferred to the Western Visayas regional police.

Nasino said she suffered psychological torture as well as “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” when she was separated from her then one-month-old baby.

The infant died of pnuemonia on Oct. 9, three months after her birth.

Nasino said the police officers’ cruel treatment and violation of her rights continued even after the death of her daughter.

The BJMP insisted that it acted within the bounds of the law when it secured the burial of Nasino’s daughter. – Emmanuel Tupas