#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Jailed activist sues 23 Manila cops for â€˜maltreatmentâ€™
Detained human rights activist Reina Mae Nasino , through the National Union of People’s Lawyers, filed the cases before the Office of the Ombudsman.
KAPATID/ release
Jailed activist sues 23 Manila cops for ‘maltreatment’
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - December 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Detained human rights activist Reina Mae Nasino yesterday filed criminal and administrative complaints against former Manila Police District director Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda and 22 other MPD officials for what she described as security overkill during the burial of her three-month-old daughter last October.

Nasino, through the National Union of People’s Lawyers, filed the cases before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The criminal charges against the police officials include violations of Republic Act 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act, RA 7438 or the Rights of Persons Arrested, Detained or Under Custodial Investigation and RA 10028 or the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act, as well as grave coercion and maltreatment of prisoner under Articles 286 and 235, respectively, of the Revised Penal Code.

Nasino said the police officers must also be held administratively liable for grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, oppression and grave abuse of authority.

Aside from Miranda, also named respondents were Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) chief Allan Iral, MPD Station 10 commander Lt. Col. Levi Hope Basilio, Manila city jail female dormitory officer-in-charge Insp. Ignacia Monteron and several other police and jail officers who escorted Nasino during the wake and burial of her daughter.

Miranda has been transferred to the Western Visayas regional police.

Nasino said she suffered psychological torture as well as “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” when she was separated from her then one-month-old baby.

The infant died of pnuemonia on Oct. 9, three months after her birth.

Nasino said the police officers’ cruel treatment and violation of her rights continued even after the death of her daughter.

The BJMP insisted that it acted within the bounds of the law when it secured the burial of Nasino’s daughter. – Emmanuel Tupas

MPD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No final decision yet from NCR mayors on minors going to malls, DILG says
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“As much as possible, we should limit the number of people going out, especially the elderly and minors; but we will...
Nation
fbfb
P130k shabu seized in Army compound
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 days ago
More than P130,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu have been confiscated from the Philippine Army’s...
Nation
fbfb
5 NPAs killed in South Cotabato while resisting arrest — Army
By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The arresting team said the operation went awry when the rebels resisted and opened fire, provoking a gunfight.
Nation
fbfb
LPA's extension to bring rains in Bicol, other parts of the country 
7 hours ago
PAGASA on Wednesday said the low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is closing in on Bicol Region...
Nation
fbfb
Duterte warns vs Kuratong Baleleng’s revival
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Duterte has warned those trying to revive the Kuratong Baleleng gang, saying they don’t stand a chance against...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Manila opens Christmas bazaar to help COVID-19 affected traders
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Manila city government on Tuesday opened the Christmas bazaar in Mehan Garden to help local businesses earn during the...
Nation
fbfb
DILG calls out Metro Manila mayors
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has called out mayors in Metro Manila for the overcrowding in malls...
Nation
fbfb
3 alleged hired killers shot dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Three suspected members of a gun-for-hire group were killed in what police said was a shootout in Caloocan City before dawn...
Nation
fbfb
Security of tenure bill gets House nod
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to strengthen the security of tenure...
Nation
fbfb
Villar receives donation from Chinese youth group
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
A Chinese youth organization has donated 4,000 bowls of instant noodles to the office of Sen. Cynthia Villar to boost relief efforts for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with