LPA's extension to bring rains in Bicol, other parts of the countryÂ 
This satellite image shows the low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility which PAGASA said was last seen at Juban in Sorsogon by afternoon of December 2, 2020
RAMMB
(Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Wednesday said the low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is closing in on Bicol Region and is bringing rains to several parts of the country.

The weather bureau in its 5 p.m. forecast said the LPA was last seen at 100 kilometers east of Juban in Sorsogon, but stressed that it is unlikely to intensify.

Bicol including parts of MIMAROPA, Visayas and Western Mindanao are seeing rains as a result of the LPA's trough or extension.

"Ito pong LPA na ito ay mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo at posibleng malusaw pagtama sa kalupaan either sa may northern part ng Samar o Bicol Region," said weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

(This LPA has low chances of developing into a storm and may be gone once it hits land either on the northern part of Samar or Bicol Region.)

Still, PAGASA said, it will bring cloudy skies and chances of rain over central parts of the country. Apart from the LPA, no other weather disturbances are also in sight. 

The agency yesterday said at least two tropical cyclones may still enter the Philippines before the year ends, seeing at least 21 this 2020, with "Ulysses" the last and by figures, the most destructive. 

Northern Luzon, meanwhile, may experience rains due to the tail end of a frontal system, along with Ilocos Eigion, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan. 

PAGASA has warned residents to coordinate with local governments should evacuation be needed with rains, possibly bringing flashfloods and landslides as well.

Other parts of the island will continue to feel the effects of the northeast monsoon or the Amihan, the weather bureau added. 

By tomorrow, the LPA is set to bring cloudy skies over Bicol Region that could bring scattered rains that could stretch until the Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea. 

Central Luzon will have low chances of rain, while Metro Manila and parts of Southern Luzon will see generally fair weather, apart from chances of localized thunderstorms by afternoon and night. 

Cloudy skies and scattered rains are also seen over Western and Central Visayas, but Eastern Visayas and Mindanao in turn, will see fair weather. 

PAGASA added that gale warning is still up over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polilio Islands, as well as the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol Region. — Christian Deiparine

LOW PRESSURE AREA PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
