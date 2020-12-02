#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Governent kills 287 drug suspects during quarantine
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, citing data from the government’s Real NumbersPH platform, said yesterday 31,096 alleged drug pushers and users were arrested since March when the government imposed lockdown measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
STAR/File
Governent kills 287 drug suspects during quarantine
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 287 drug suspects were killed in alleged shootouts with lawmen during the community quarantine.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), citing data from the government’s Real NumbersPH platform, said yesterday 31,096 alleged drug pushers and users were arrested since March when the government imposed lockdown measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

At least 5,942 drug suspects were killed and 266,126 arrested in 183,525 operations since President Duterte launched his controversial war on illegal drugs in 2016.

The death toll is still lower compared to at least 7,987 fatalities documented by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in its own anti-drug operations, which undergoes validation by the PDEA before getting included in its the anti-drug agency’s data.

At least 362 elected officials, 445 government employees and 102 uniformed personnel were among the 10,721 high-value targets in the illegal drug trade arrested by lawmen. Also apprehended were 287 foreigners and 751 leaders and members of drug syndicates.

A total of 11,392.71 kilos of shabu, cocaine, and marijuana and 83,403 ecstasy tablets worth P56.26 billion were seized across the country.

The PDEA said 3,418 minors aged four to 17 allegedly involved in illegal drugs were rescued and transferred to social welfare and development offices for rehabilitation.

At least 20,538 barangays have been cleared of illegal drugs, the PDEA said.

DRUG SUSPECT PDEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cotabato mall bomber dies in clash with police
6 hours ago
In a release sent to reporters, the Philippine National Police disclosed that Abraham Abad Abdulrahman, also known as Abu...
Nation
fbfb
P130k shabu seized in Army compound
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
More than P130,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu have been confiscated from the Philippine Army’s...
Nation
fbfb
Moreno welcomes new MPD chief, calls for focus on 'basic governance'
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"Nowadays, we have to follow health protocols, lalo na ngayong Pasko."
Nation
fbfb
Marine unit intercepts second shipment of smuggled cigarettes
By Roel PareÃ±o | 10 hours ago
The Marines apprehended the three members of the jungkong's crew and found that the boat was loaded with undocumented master...
Nation
fbfb
3 police generals positive for COVID-19
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Three police generals have contracted coronavirus disease 2019, prompting targeted testing for Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Duterte warns vs Kuratong Baleleng’s revival
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has warned those trying to revive the Kuratong Baleleng gang, saying they don’t stand a chance against...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA to close 7th EDSA U-turn slot
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
The Bagong Barrio U-turn slot along EDSA is next to be closed down and the seventh to give way to the EDSA Busway despite...
Nation
fbfb
98 positive for COVID-19 at House testing
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Ninety-eight persons were found to have contracted COVID-19 in a mass testing done at the House of Representatives since Nov....
Nation
fbfb
Cashless toll roads: Smooth in south, gridlocks in north
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The country’s two major toll road operators yesterday had differing accounts of the first day of full cashless toll...
Nation
fbfb
‘More testing, isolation facilities in Visayas and Mindanao needed’
By Janvic Mateo | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
With some provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao reporting an increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases, experts have recommended building more testing and isolation capacities to manage and control the...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with