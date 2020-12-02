MANILA, Philippines — Local chief executives should distribute relief goods not later than two days after their areas were hit by calamity, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a memorandum dated Nov. 27, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said local officials must ensure the immediate distribution of food packs in their respective areas of responsibility.

Año said local officials who would not comply would be investigated and sanctioned.

“The results of the investigation shall serve as basis in determining the appropriate course of action the department shall take against any erring local government official or employee,” he said.

The DILG chief stressed the need to immediately deliver services to the people in the aftermath of disasters.

Año said local government units (LGUs) are mandated to distribute food packs to their component barangays.

In case barangays are not provided with food from their LGUs, village officials shall coordinate with concerned field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development for assistance.