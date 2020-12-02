7 arrested for selling fake gold, palladium bars

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela, Philippines — Seven persons tagged in the sale of fake gold and palladium bars were arrested in this city on Monday.

Rico Callueng, 56; Rodolfo Pascua, 66; Jayson Pascua, 30; Arnold Villasis, 42; Apolinario Basanes, 54; Angel Lacson, 49, and Edelina Patio, 50, were apprehended after selling a fake palladium bar worth P10 million to a certain Felido Bautista, Brig. Gen. Crizaldo Nieves, Cagayan Valley police director, said.

Bautista told police that the suspects demanded P1.5 million as initial payment for the supposed palladium bar weighing 217 kilograms.

Nieves urged other victims to coordinate with the police for the inclusion of their complaints in the cases to be filed against the suspects.