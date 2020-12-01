#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Moreno welcomes new MPD chief, calls for focus on 'basic governance'
Photo release shows Manila City Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso welcoming Police Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, the new chief of the Manila Police District.
Release/Manila City PIO
Moreno welcomes new MPD chief, calls for focus on 'basic governance'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso formally welcomed Police Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco as chief of Manila police Tuesday, the city government said.

This comes after Police Gen. Debold Sinas, the chief of the Philippine National Police, began a major revamp of the national police over the weekend, reassigning key posts within the agency which included the Manila Police District. 

As part of the revamp, Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, MPD chief before Francisco, was named as the new regional director of the Western Visayas. 

"My order is basic governance, including Ordinance No. 5555 (Drinking in Public Places), obstruction and all other things. That is what we need to enforce. Speaking of the pandemic, we didn't have to separate people, but nowadays, we have to follow health protocols, especially now that it's Christmas," the mayor told reporters in mixed Filipino and English. 

"There are more or less 5,000 cops in Manila, but there are 2 million (citizens)...it will be more effective if people will cooperate. Kusang disiplina. Let us do our job. Let them do their job. They can do it, but it will be more efficient with the help of the people," he also said. 

RELATED: Police set to use 'anti-tambay' template for quarantine enforcement

In a statement, the Manila City public information office disclosed that Francisco had been directed by Domagoso to focus on illegal drugs, kidnapping, video karera machines, and drinking along the streets for his term as MPD chief. 

Earlier in November, PNP chief Sinas and Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, newly-appointed chief of the National Capital Region Police Office, both expressed their intent to focus on and intensify the administration's campaign against illegal narcotics amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Despite the worsening pandemic, no less than President Rodrigo Duterte has found time to mention his flagship "war on drugs" during his public addresses, where he has gone as far as calling human rights advocates his "enemies." 

Rights groups both local and international have said that the nightly killings linked to the administration's anti-drug campaign only increased amid the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, a claim corroborated by the government's own data. 

READ: Despite police claims, drug war killings continue amid COVID-19 lockdown — int'l rights monitor

Police figures claim some 8,000 "drug personalities" slain in official police operations, though the same rights groups say the number may be as high as 30,000 deaths since Duterte's "war" began in 2016. 

MANILA POLICE DISTRICT MAYOR ISKO MORENO MPD PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LPA to bring rains over Visayas, Southern Tagalog
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
A low-pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and is expected to bring rains over most parts of Southern...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-PNCC exec gets life term over P39.6 million
By Elizabeth Marcelo | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has sentenced a former official of the government-owned Philippine National Construction Corp. to life in prison for failure to liquidate P39.62 million in cash advances from 2006 to 2010.
Nation
fbfb
P130k shabu seized in Army compound
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
More than P130,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu have been confiscated from the Philippine Army’s...
Nation
fbfb
Troops recover guns, IED components in hunt for 2 bomb-makers
By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Edsrafil Manalasal Guiwan and Lakim Esmael, both of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, are tagged in recent deadly bombings...
Nation
fbfb
AFP links Makabayan bloc anew to CPP-NPA
By Michael Punongbayan | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
The death of the daughter of Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Campos Cullamat in an encounter between soldiers and New People’s Army guerrillas showed that progressive party-list groups belonging to the Makabayan bloc...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Marine unit intercepts second shipment of smuggled cigarettes
By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
The Marines apprehended the three members of the jungkong's crew and found that the boat was loaded with undocumented master...
Nation
fbfb
Over 500 QC vendors undergo pooled testing
4 hours ago
Quezon City took the top spot in cases added in the health department's case bulletin on Sunday afternoon with 137 new infections...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas reshuffles 23 PNP officials
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas has enforced another major revamp affecting 23 PNP officials.
Nation
fbfb
3 police generals positive for COVID-19
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Three police generals have contracted coronavirus disease 2019, prompting targeted testing for Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbfb
SMC: Extend cashless toll collection deadline
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Tycoon Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., has asked the government for more time before implementing the cashless transaction...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with