With no active COVID-19 cases left, Abra seeks to restrict access to province

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Abra Gov. Ma. Jocelyn Bernos has requested the suspension of unnecessary travel to the province from December 1 until January 15 next year as a measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Bernos has sought the Regional IATF's approval of the request for suspension of the issuance of travel authority for both locally stranded individuals (LSI) and people with no essential or necessary transactions in or indispensable travel to the province from December 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

This, according to Gov. Bernos, will help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the province while repairs are being done at barangay isolation facilities.

The request's approval however remains pending before the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease.

Abra no longer has active COVID-19 cases, the only province in the whole Cordillera Administrative Region without COVID-19 since November 17, 2020.

The governor reiterated the observance of minimum health and safety protocols in the province despite it now having no active cases.

The province has had 105 recoveries and two deaths from a total of 107 cases since March.