Baguioâ€™s swan boats used as transpo for Cagayan flood-hit residents

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio City’s swan boats that used to be among the attractions in Burnham Park, were repurposed to help transport flood-stricken residents in Cagayan.

On Thursday, Public Information Agency Cordillera reported that swan boats from Baguio reached Amulung Cagayan, which is one of the flood-hit areas in Cagayan Valley or Region II.

It said that these swan boats are used as transportation for for residents in Barangays Anquiray and Abollo. The boats are also used for recreational purposes for children who were traumatized by the heavy flooding following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

The boats were lent by private citizen and proprietor Vivian Celso, who coordinated with the Baguio City Police after learning the need for rescue operation.

She sent four pontoon boats and swan boats. These are being used to carrying tourists in Burnham Lake.

The Philippine National Police Cordillera said pontoon boats can carry ten persons at a time. These are ideal boats “since the fiberglass hulls are not easily punctured as compared to that of rubber boats.”

Some of the boats were transported on board boat trailer from PNP Maritime Group based in Pangasinan.

Last Friday, #CagayanNeedHelps trended after the region composed of the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino experienced heavy flooding caused by“accumulated effects” of recent typhoons that struck the country. The widespread flooding is also attributed to the water release in Magat Dam. — Rosette Adel