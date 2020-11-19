#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
3 former BIFF men to return to their villages after surrender
In this file photo, three former BIFF members receive initial relief supplies and cash assistance from Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez after they surrendered to the Bangsamoro police command.
via The STAR/John Unson
3 former BIFF men to return to their villages after surrender
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 7:59am

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — The three men whom police said confessed to being bomb couriers of an outlawed terror group and surrendered early this week are now being reintroduced to mainstream society, a regional police official said Thursday.

Police Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the three members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, or BIFF, have pledged allegiance to the government after renouncing their membership in the group.

The BIFF is also known as the Dawlah Islamiya, which has a reputation for bombing commercial establishments and public places to avenge the deaths of members in clashes with pursuing police and military forces.

Led by radical clerics and tagged by authorities in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in recent years, the BIFF operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

"The three of them are now being ushered back into the local communities where they originally belong," Rodriguez said Thursday.

The three BIFF bandits, all from Maguindanao province, turned themselves in during a simple rite at PRO-BAR’s headquarters in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao on Monday.

They decided to return to the fold of law through the intercession of senior PRO-BAR officials, among them intelligence operatives, and local executives in Maguindanao, where there is strong BIFF presence.

They turned in explosives and components for improvised explosive devices.

More than 200 BIFF members have yielded in batches since 2017 to the Army’s 6th Infantry Division that also covers Maguindanao and neighboring provinces in central Mindanao.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: New Clark City is backup government center
By Edith R. Regalado | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has ordered the establishment of a national government administrative center at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac to serve as a ”backup” government center during disasters and e...
Nation
fbfb
2 carjackers slain, cop wounded in shootout
By Ed Amoroso | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Two suspected carjackers were killed while a police officer was wounded in a shootout in Calauan, Laguna on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Bacolod lawmaker cleared of graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Former Bacolod City congressman Monico Puentevella has been acquitted of graft in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of information technology packages for distribution to public elementary and high schools...
Nation
fbfb
BFAR orders fishing ban in Visayan Sea
By Louise Maureen Simeon | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Commercial fishing is banned in the Visayan Sea for three months.
Nation
fbfb
3 drug suspects killed
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | November 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Two drug suspects were killed in stings in Bulacan yesterday. Another was gunned down in Ilocos Sur on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Ulysses agriculture damage nears 4 billion
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
Damage to agriculture in areas battered by Typhoon Ulysses has ballooned to almost P4 billion.
Nation
fbfb
Makati sends additional aid to Marikina
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Makati government has deployed additional rescue equipment to Marikina to help the city recover from the onslaught of...
Nation
fbfb
Sinas reshuffles key PNP officials
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Several ranking police officials have been reshuffled in the latest round of reorganization in the Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbfb
Isko to revive GMRC, values education
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Tuesday met with officials of the Department of Education and Division of City Schools to discuss...
Nation
fbfb
Maynilad sets rotating water interruption
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. should brace for up to 16 hours of water service interruption until next week.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with