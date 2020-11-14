AFP air assets deployed in Cagayan to help 'Ulysses' victims

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Air assets of the Armed Forces’ Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) were dispatched to Cagayan Saturday morning amid the devastation wrought by massive flooding.

Nolcom Commander Maj. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr. said the assets will be stationed in Cauayan, Isabela. The AFP, who coordinated with the provincial government, were deployed for search, rescue, retrieval and relief operations, particularly to far-flung areas which land-based vehicles are unable to reach.

“These strategic assets under Nolcom, which come with four search and rescue teams, will complement the 138 SRR Teams of 5th Infantry Division, the core of which is composed of two Army Battalions and one Marine Battalion Landing Team, who are at all times in close coordination with the different Disaster Risk Reduction Offices from the region as well as in the provincial down to the municipal levels,” the Nolcom commander said.

Based on the experts’ assessments, the massive flooding was caused by numerous factors such as Magat Dam’s opening of gates and the large number of rainwater from the Sierra Madre and Cordillera Mountain ranges which reached the lowlands of Cagayan Valley. These were compounded by the high water level in the seas, which caused “back flow” from the supposed outlets of major waterways in the region.

Burgos said all military units, personnel and equipment are under alert, directing them to be ready to respond since October when a series of weather disturbances started threatening northern and central Luzon.

Col. Andree Abella, speaking in behalf of Cagayan Valley police director Brig. Gen. Crizaldo Nieves, said that their floating assets have been overwhelmed since Friday night.

"There really is no substitute for long drawn planning and preparation” something which, according to Burgos, “includes our proactive actions of prepositioning not just our forces before the typhoon but also relief goods for the would-be affected communities.”

Aside from the Cagayan Valley region, hundreds of Nolcom troopers are currently deployed to other Ulysses’ hard hit areas such as Aurora in Region 3, Pagudpud in Ilocos Region and Ifugao in Cordillera Administrative Region. They are part of the more than 200 Disaster Response Teams that were activated and deployed by Nolcom.

One C-130 and a C-295 aircraft have been dedicated to support the Cagayan Valley relief operations.