Jealous man hacks partner, self to death in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — A jealous farmer hacked his live-in partner dead and killed himself using the same machete in Mlang town in North Cotabato Friday.

Local officials and the Mlang municipal police separately confirmed Saturday that Emelyn Liwantang, 35, and the 38-year-old Eddie Sumonsong figured in serious altercations prior to the gruesome incident.

Neighbors of Sumonsong in Barangay La Fortuna in Mlang said he was restive early on, agitated by rumors that another man had offered Liwantang marriage.

Responding barangay officials and police investigators said Sumonsong went berserk late Friday and killed Liwantang with a sharp machete and, subsequently, hacked his neck and head, causing his own death.

The families of Liwantang and Sumonsong immediately retrieved their cadavers, according to the municipal police.

For urgent mental health support, the public may contact the National Center for Mental Health 24/7 crisis hotline numbers at 0917 899 8727(USAP) and 989 8727(USAP).