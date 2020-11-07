#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Jealous man hacks partner, self to death in North Cotabato
A woman facing backwards.
Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay
Jealous man hacks partner, self to death in North Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 3:47pm

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — A jealous farmer hacked his live-in partner dead and killed himself using the same machete in Mlang town in North Cotabato Friday.

Local officials and the Mlang municipal police separately confirmed Saturday that Emelyn Liwantang, 35, and the 38-year-old Eddie Sumonsong figured in serious altercations prior to the gruesome incident.

Neighbors of Sumonsong in Barangay La Fortuna in Mlang said he was restive early on, agitated by rumors that another man had offered Liwantang marriage.

Responding barangay officials and police investigators said Sumonsong went berserk late Friday and killed Liwantang with a sharp machete and, subsequently, hacked his neck and head, causing his own death.

The families of Liwantang and Sumonsong immediately retrieved their cadavers, according to the municipal police. 

For urgent mental health support, the public may contact the National Center for Mental Health 24/7 crisis hotline numbers at 0917 899 8727(USAP) and 989 8727(USAP).

MURDER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Singer’s car impounded over license plate
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Police officers impounded the vehicle of singer-actor Ronnie Liang yesterday after he drove along EDSA with its license plate covered.
Nation
fbfb
Motorcycle rider dies in mishap
By Rey Galupo | November 7, 2020 - 12:00am
A motorcycle rider was crushed to death after he skidded under a delivery truck he tried to overtake in Tondo, Manila on Thursday night.
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB launches PUV driver subsidy
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board officially rolled out yesterday its new subsidy program to aid an...
Nation
fbfb
PNP defends cops over shooting victim’s slay in hospital
By Emmanuel Tupas | November 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Personnel of the Angono police should not be blamed for the killing of a man while being treated in a hospital for gunshot wounds from an earlier attack on Wednesday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo...
Nation
fbfb
Motorists without RFID to be given ticket
By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Starting Dec. 1, motorists passing the North Luzon and South Luzon Expressways with no RFID stickers attached to their vehicles...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Maranaos help typhoon-stricken Muslims in Albay
By John Unson | 2 hours ago
More than a thousand typhoon-stricken Muslim families in Albay province benefited from a relief mission in the past two days...
Nation
fbfb
PNP acquires P1.23 billion equipment
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday acquired P1.23 billion worth of equipment that is expected to boost the mobility,...
Nation
fbfb
Rolly damage hits P14.1 billion ; death toll at 22
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The death toll due to Super Typhoon Rolly has climbed to 22, with infrastructure and agricultural damage estimated at P14.1...
Nation
fbfb
Roxas Boulevard markers, studs stolen – DPWH
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Some reflectorized markers and solar studs installed along Roxas Boulevard are missing and may have been stolen, officials...
Nation
fbfb
Belmonte orders strict monitoring of evacuees
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
To prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered the continuous monitoring of those...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with