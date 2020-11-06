#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Lightning kills Grade 7 pupil in Zamboanga
Bolt of lightning.
Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay
Lightning kills Grade 7 pupil in Zamboanga
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 7:11pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A thirteen-year old boy who came to get his capsule module in the neighborhood was killed after he was struck by lightning Thursday noon in a village east of this city, according to police.

The victim was identified as Andrey John Macsog Araneta, a resident of Barangay Boalan and 7th grader of Maria Clara Lobregat National High School in the adjacent Barangay Divisoria.

Police Station 5 investigator disclosed the boy came to pick up his capsule module from his classmate in their village in Zone 3, Sitio Tala and sought shelter in a tamarind tree due to inclement weather.

Police said a witness identified as Maricor Eugenio saw the victim sitting under the tamarind tree with a friend identified as Carlo when suddenly a lightning hit the boy about 12:30 p.m. 

Police said the victim, who sustained burn injuries in his left shoulder, was rushed to the nearby Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital but attending physician declared the victim dead on arrival.

LIGHTNING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Whatever happened to: Time's Up Ateneo and sexual harassment cases vs faculty
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"They watched me cry and made me tell my story in detail."
Nation
fbfb
Motorists without RFID to be given ticket
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Starting Dec. 1, motorists passing the North Luzon and South Luzon Expressways with no RFID stickers attached to their vehicles...
Nation
fbfb
Makatizens get Christmas goodies, face shields
By Ghio Ong | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Makati government has started the distribution of Christmas gift packs to the city residents.
Nation
fbfb
Next PNP chief: 3 names submitted to Duterte
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Three police officials have been recommended to President Duterte as replacement for Philippine National Police chief Gen....
Nation
fbfb
Batangas mayor dies from COVID-19
By Arnell Ozaeta | 12 days ago
Lian town mayor Isagani Bolompo, 68, passed away Saturday evening after testing positive from COVID-19, a report sa...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
LRT-1 shortens trips after smoke comes out of train
4 hours ago
The LRT-1 is cutting trips short after smoke emerged Friday afternoon from a train approaching Gil Puyat station heading towards...
Nation
fbfb
Rolly infrastructure, agriculture damage hits P11 billion
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Super Typhoon Rolly has left over P11.3 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure, according to the National Disaster...
Nation
fbfb
86 BI personnel charged over ‘pastillas’ scam
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
At least 86 officers and personnel of the Bureau of Immigration were charged with graft before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Nation
fbfb
Duterte to face suspended BI execs
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte will face next week the Bureau of Immigration officials suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman last month...
Nation
fbfb
QCPD chief orders crackdown on jueteng
19 hours ago
Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo has ordered a crackdown on illegal gambling as he warned jueteng...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with