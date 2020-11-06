Lightning kills Grade 7 pupil in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A thirteen-year old boy who came to get his capsule module in the neighborhood was killed after he was struck by lightning Thursday noon in a village east of this city, according to police.

The victim was identified as Andrey John Macsog Araneta, a resident of Barangay Boalan and 7th grader of Maria Clara Lobregat National High School in the adjacent Barangay Divisoria.

Police Station 5 investigator disclosed the boy came to pick up his capsule module from his classmate in their village in Zone 3, Sitio Tala and sought shelter in a tamarind tree due to inclement weather.

Police said a witness identified as Maricor Eugenio saw the victim sitting under the tamarind tree with a friend identified as Carlo when suddenly a lightning hit the boy about 12:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, who sustained burn injuries in his left shoulder, was rushed to the nearby Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital but attending physician declared the victim dead on arrival.