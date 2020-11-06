#VACCINEWATCHPH
An LRT-1 train as it runs on the tracks.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
LRT-1 shortens trips after smoke comes out of train
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The LRT-1 is cutting trips short after smoke emerged Friday afternoon from a train approaching Gil Puyat station heading towards Baclaran station.

The Light Rail Manila Corp. announced on Twitter that the LRT-1 would only be running from Central to Balintawak stations and vice versa as their engineering team repairs a catenary issue.

The train management said that the repair may take a few hours and advised the riding public to plan their trips ahead.

Radio DZBB reported that passengers aboard the train got off after smoke suddenly emerged from one of the train cars.

On Twitter, user @TheMariaIris said she “heard something” and thought she saw a spark before peering out of her window to see smoke coming out from the train.

Firefighters also responded to the incident, DZBB reported.

