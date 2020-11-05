#VACCINEWATCHPH
This file photo shows a police checkpoint in the 1st District of Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
House electoral tribunal junks poll protest vs Manila lawmaker
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal junked an electoral protest filed against a Manila lawmaker for being insufficient in form and substance as his opponent failed to specify what acts or omissions constituted electoral fraud.

“It is clear that protestant filed the instant protest on a mere gut feel or suspicion that the election results do not reflect the will of the electorate of the first district of Manila,” the nine-member tribunal said in dismissing former Rep. Benjamin Asilo’s electoral protest against Rep. Manuel Luis Lopez (Manila, 1st Dist.).

“The allegations contained in the election protest are not allegations of ultimate facts but of conclusions of fact and thus, it failed to show a valid cause of action,” read the six-page resolution dated August 27 but only released to the media on Thursday.

The tribunal had earlier ruled that Asilo’s electoral protest was sufficient in form and substance, but reversed this after he decided to no longer present the testimonies of 112 witnesses which contained the specific acts or omissions which allegedly constituted electoral fraud.

“It is apparent from the actions of protestant that … the main thrust of the former in filing the instant protest is primarily to conduct manual recount of ballots, if only to confirm his suspicion that he was cheated ‘not by hundreds but by thousands of votes,’” the tribunal said.

Reacting to the ruling, Lopez said that he was confident from the beginning that he will emerge victorious in the poll protest.

“Our landslide win was clear and irrefutable that even our opponent failed to present his supposed ‘witnesses,’” he said. — Xave Gregorio

