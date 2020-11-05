Next PNP chief: 3 names submitted to Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Three police officials have been recommended to President Duterte as replacement for Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan, who is set to retire this month, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said yesterday.

The DILG, which has supervision over the PNP, declined to name the officials.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the police officials were chosen based on seniority, track record, career assignments, performance in field and office duties as well as leadership skills.

“I don’t want to give descriptions because it can confirm guesses easily. The only thing important is that they are senior PNP officials. This recommendation was a resolution of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) so this is a collegiate decision,” Año told reporters.

The President, upon the recommendation of the Napolcom, can choose the PNP chief among the roster of the most qualified officers.

The top three PNP officials next to Cascolan are Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy director for administration; Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, deputy director for operations, and Maj. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, chief of the directorial staff.

Eleazar and Binag are members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Hinirang Class of 1987. They will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 next year: Eleazar in November and Binag in April.

Vera Cruz of the PMA Maringal Class of 1988 will turn 56 in March 2022.

Cascolan assumed the top PNP post on Sept. 2 or about two months before his retirement. He will turn 56 on Nov. 10.

The DILG submitted the recommendation to Duterte on Tuesday night.

Año said it’s possible for the President to extend Cascolan’s term as the country is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The recommendation will directly go to the President. Of course it will be coursed through Executive Secretary (Salvador) Medialdea. But in this kind of circumstance, it needs quick action,” Año said.

Cascolan said he had not talked to Duterte about his retirement and possible term extension, adding that he would follow the President’s decision.