Lotto games, train trips resume

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will resume lotto games today, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said yesterday.

The PCSO suspended lottery draws on Sunday and Monday due to Typhoon Rolly.

Garma said catchup draws would be held for the lotto games covered by the suspension.

“Lotto draws may be viewed on PTV4 and the PCSO’s official Facebook page and other social media accounts,” she said.

Meanwhile, train trips in Metro Manila have resumed as Rolly weakend into tropical storm and expected to become a low-pressure area.

In an advisory, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2 and Philippine National Railways resumed operations yesterday.

The DOTr said 20 MRT-3 trains and four LRT-2 trains were operational.

All train systems in the metropolis suspended operations on Sunday at the height of the typhoon.