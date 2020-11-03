#VACCINEWATCHPH
BOC destroys P70 million smuggled cigarettes
The cigarettes were destroyed by the BOC’s Auction and Cargo Disposal Division, Piers Inspection Division, Intelligence and Investigation Service and Enforcement and Security Services.
Philstar.com/File Photo
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - November 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Government agents have destroyed at least P70 million worth of smuggled cigarettes confiscated at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) since January.

Officers of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) destroyed two shipping containers of cigarettes in Porac, Pampanga on Oct. 28.

The BOC said the cigarettes contained fake tax seals.

MICP district collector Romeo Allan Rosales said they would remain vigilant to prevent the proliferation of smuggled cigarettes in the country.

Rosales said charges of violation of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act have been filed against the consignees of the cigarettes.

