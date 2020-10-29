Batangas placed under state of calamity after Typhoon Quinta

MANILA, Philippines — Batangas province was placed under a state of calamity on Thursday following the onslaught of Typhoon Quinta (international name Molave) that had taken lives and cost millions in damage in various parts of Luzon.

The provincial government's move makes it the second province to make the said declaration, after Oriental Mindoro where 443 families were evacuated.

Overall, Quinta left 16 people dead, 22 injured and four missing in at least five regions, per latest figures from disaster officials.

A resolution approved by the Batangas provincial board noted that Quinta brought flooding in various areas and its force affected the energy, agricultural, fishing and poultry sectors.

The CALABARZON region accounted for most of the damage incurred in agriculture and infrastructure at nearly P594 million of the total P736 million.

The province has yet to give details on the extent of Quinta's damage to its cities and municipalities, but Batangas was among the areas placed under Signal No. 2.

Earlier this week, the local government of Batangas City also declared a state of calamity with 300 families reported to have been evacuated.

At a Palace briefing today, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said government has about P800 million for emergency funds and food aid in the event of natural calamities.

The Philippines has seen five storms this month, which follows through with PAGASA's announcement of the La Niña beginning this October until March 2021.

A new severe tropical storm named "Rolly," meanwhile, entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight and is once again expected to hit parts of Luzon, such as Quezon-Aurora area as well as Bicol Region.

The state weather bureau is also monitoring a tropical depression outside PAR east of Mindanao that could enter the country by next week.