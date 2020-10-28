#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Suspect in kidnapping of Sirawai farmer nabbed in Zamboanga City
A command conference at Police Regional Office 9.
PRO-9 website, file
Suspect in kidnapping of Sirawai farmer nabbed in Zamboanga City
Roel PareÃ±o (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 4:17pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A suspected Abu Sayyaf member believed to have been involved in the abduction of a Filipino-American farmer last month was captured by chance during a raid against another suspected terrorist in a coastal village in Zamboanga City on Tuesday.

Arnison Manambahi Tungayao, alias Ganison, is one of the suspects in the abduction of Rex Susulan Triplitt in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte last September 16. 

Triplitt, 62, was rescued safely on September 30 by troops of the 42nd Infantry Battalion following a brief firefight with his captors.

The elements of the Regional Intelligence Division 9 (RID) of the Police Regional Office (PRO) arrested Tungayao about late Tuesday afternoon in a house along the shoreline of Barangay Arena Blanco.

The main target of the raid was Injam Yadah, who was to be arrested for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. He managed to escape.

Yadah is identified as a Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf sub-leader, according to the RID.

Police intelligence forces, backed by the elements of Joint Task Force Zamboanga, chanced upon Tungayao who had been left behind inside Yadah's hideout.

The raiding forces recovered an M16 rifle with a magazine loaded with ammunition.

The suspect was turned over to the custody of the police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), which will ready charges against him.

SIRAWAI ZAMBOANGA CITY ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fighting cock kills police chief in Northern Samar raid
22 hours ago
Monday's freak accident in the central province of Northern Samar happened when Lieutenant Christian Bolok picked up a fighting...
Nation
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Grab driver arrested by cop blocking mall driveway
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"We want justice, that's really it. Justice for what happened," Shahzad said in Filipino. 
Nation
fbfb
'Ok ka lang, Parlade?': Red-tagging propaganda banned in Cavite
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
"Ultimately, the fight against the appeal of joining the insurgency starts with jobs, justice, and the commitment of government...
Nation
fbfb
Cavite's Remulla urged: Declare Parlade persona non grata instead
1 day ago
"Cavite Governor Remulla should be commended for his audacity to confront a military general who is on a red-baiting galore...
Nation
fbfb
Batangas mayor dies from COVID-19
By Arnell Ozaeta | 3 days ago
Lian town mayor Isagani Bolompo, 68, passed away Saturday evening after testing positive from COVID-19, a report sa...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
77,000 cops, barangay security in Metro Manila cemeteries for Undas
6 hours ago
“The local police commanders and the mayors by now should have discussed the rules that would be implemented per locality...
Nation
fbfb
PNP virus count tops 7,000
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The number of police officers who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 rose to 7,054 after 20 more tested positive...
Nation
fbfb
PNP eyes online platform for travel permit
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is eyeing an online platform where non-essential travelers, including locally stranded individuals,...
Nation
fbfb
DPWH: Estero de Sunog Apog pumping station operational
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Estero de Sunog Apog pumping station along Hermosa street in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila started operations yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
PNP: Facebook hampering probe of online scams
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Facebook is hampering the investigation of online scams that occurred during the community quarantine, a Philippine National...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with