Cebu fire victims get aid from Go

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has sent assistance to 27 families affected by fires that hit Barangays Sambag I, San Antonio, Mabolo and Suba in Cebu City and Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City.

The victims were given financial aid, food packs, face masks, face shields, vitamins and packed meals.

Go also gave away bicycles to selected recipients.

“Marami pa ring aksidente, tulad ng sunog, ang mga nangyayari ngayon. Dagdag pa ito sa pasakit na dulot ng COVID-19. Kung kaya’t patuloy ang aming tulong sa tao, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at pinaka nangangailangan kahit saan mang parte ng bansa,” Go said. a

He reminded the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by cooperating with the government and following health and safety protocols.

Representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and National Housing Authority (NHA) were present during the relief distribution.

The DSWD provided financial assistance while the DTI and NHA assessed and validated potential beneficiaries for the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa livelihood and Emergency Housing Assistance programs, respectively.

Go said those needing medical attention could avail themselves of assistance from Malasakit Centers at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital in Cebu City and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City.