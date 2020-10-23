#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Cebu fire victims get aid from Go
(The Philippine Star) - October 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has sent assistance to 27 families affected by fires that hit Barangays Sambag I, San Antonio, Mabolo and Suba in Cebu City and Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City.

The victims were given financial aid, food packs, face masks, face shields, vitamins and packed meals.

Go also gave away bicycles to selected recipients.

“Marami pa ring aksidente, tulad ng sunog, ang mga nangyayari ngayon. Dagdag pa ito sa pasakit na dulot ng COVID-19. Kung kaya’t patuloy ang aming tulong sa tao, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at pinaka nangangailangan kahit saan mang parte ng bansa,” Go said. a

He reminded the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by cooperating with the government and following health and safety protocols.

Representatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and National Housing Authority (NHA) were present during the relief distribution.

The DSWD provided financial assistance while the DTI and NHA assessed and validated potential beneficiaries for the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa livelihood and Emergency Housing Assistance programs, respectively.

Go said those needing medical attention could avail themselves of assistance from Malasakit Centers at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital in Cebu City and Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City.

BONG GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Two PDLs who escaped from Caloocan facility had tested positive for COVID-19
12 hours ago
"The facility used to be a warehouse, and they were able to get something nailed to the wall. That's what they used to break...
Nation
fbfb
MMDA’s Pialago apologizes for comment on activist
By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago apologized yesterday after drawing criticism...
Nation
fbfb
NGCP turns over P282 million housing for Valenzuela informal settlers
1 day ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, together with Gawad Kalinga, has turned over the first batch of low-rise housing...
Nation
fbfb
Villar: Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge on track for completion
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
The completion of the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as the Rockwell Bridge, is right on schedule, according to the...
Nation
fbfb
DILG: No live crowd, bets in cockfighting
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
Cockfighting aficionados should find ways to enjoy the games as live crowd and bets are prohibited.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Pepito agriculture, infrastructure damage hits P121.6 million
By Romina Cabrera | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Damage to agriculture and infrastructure in areas affected by Tropical Storm Pepito has reached P121.6 million.
Nation
fbfb
P150 million shabu seized in Cebu
By Ghio Ong | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
At least 22.1 kilos of shabu stashed in tea bags worth P150.2 million were seized from a ”high-value” drug suspect in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
CDC president resigns
By Ding Cervantes | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The president and chief executive officer of the state-owned Clark Development Corp. has resigned.
Nation
fbfb
Cop, suspect killed in North Cotabato shootout
By John Unson | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer and a murder suspect were killed in a shootout in Akaran, North Cotabato yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Fugitive Ilocos Sur vice mayor surrenders
By Artemio Dumlao | October 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Vice Mayor Jemaima Tan-Yee of Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, who is wanted for serious illegal detention, surrendendered in Candon City yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with